MyPlate National Strategic Partners Come Together to Launch New Resource to Help Americans Build a Better Sandwich

Grain Foods Foundation, Hass Avocado Board, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) and National Wheat Foundation illustrate how people can enjoy healthier sandwiches utilizing all five food groups.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As MyPlate National Strategic Partners, the Grain Foods Foundation, Hass Avocado Board, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation and National Wheat Foundation are excited to introduce a new resource aimed at helping individuals build healthier and more nutritious sandwiches.

Every day, nearly half of all Americans enjoy a sandwich – and most people are not meeting recommendations of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.1 The new "Build a Better Sandwich" resource features practical tips to help bridge this gap, with realistic and inspiring ideas for enjoying a variety of grains, lean proteins and fiber-filled fruits and vegetables and low-fat dairy in better-built sandwiches.

"Consumers need convenient, affordable, nutrient-rich solutions for feeding themselves and their families," said Grain Foods Foundation Executive Director Erin Ball. "Most people love sandwiches, and there are unlimited combinations based on personal preferences. Better-built options are an ideal way to meet nutrition recommendations, particularly early in the new year, when people are making choices to reverse some of the excesses of the holiday season. A better-built sandwich is, not only delicious, but a logical vehicle for much needed nutrients (e.g., vitamins, minerals, and fiber) without too much sodium and saturated fats."

"Sandwiches can be a healthy and delicious part of a balanced diet, bringing together all food groups in an easy and affordable package," said NASDA Foundation Senior Director Chris Jones. "We know many Americans enjoy sandwiches every day – making them one way to help empower people to make healthy choices that align with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA)." MyPlate was developed by the United States Department of Agriculture Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion as a visual reminder to encourage people to make healthy choices within and among all five food groups. The MyPlate National Strategic Partner Program was created to engage national organizations such as healthcare corporations, media outlets, grocery retailers, health professional associations, restaurant chains, and food manufacturers, who can help disseminate DGA recommendations and MyPlate resources, to ultimately reach more people with messages to encourage healthy eating.

To download the "Build a Better Sandwich" resource and other materials created by MyPlate National Strategic Partners, please visit https://www.myplate.gov/partner-resources.

About Grain Foods Foundation

Formed in 2004, Grain Foods Foundation is the only group of thought leaders and scientific experts who advocate for grains equality using science-based evidence to prove that both whole and refined grain foods are part of a healthy and happy diet and lifestyle. GFF is committed to nutrition education programming that is firmly rooted in science and is a strong advocate for its members and serves as a resource for consumers and the media who want to learn more about the role of grains in a well-balanced eating pattern. GFF offers research-based information and resources to members, partners, influencers, policymakers, and consumers through a comprehensive communications campaign, conferences, webinars, research tools, social media, and more. GFF is committed to bringing fact-based information and common sense to the consumer. For more information, visit www.GrainFoodsFoundation.org.

About Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America's most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals through its Avocados-Love One Today® program, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States. For more information, visit HassAvocadoBoard.com.

About National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation

The NASDA Foundation is the only educational and research organization that directly serves the nation's state departments of agriculture. The NASDA Foundation's mission is to enhance American food and agricultural communities through education, outreach, and research. The NASDA Foundation works with states to nourish people and communities while serving as the stewards of the environment and public trust. To learn more about the NASDA Foundation, please visit nasda.org/nasda-foundation.

About National Wheat Foundation

The National Wheat Foundation was established by the industry to serve as the national center for wheat research, education, and outreach. The Foundation works to advance the wheat industry through strategic research, education, and outreach collaborations, guided by core values of grower centeredness, integrity, honesty, and trustworthiness.

The Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization incorporated and headquartered in Washington, D.C., governed by a nine-member Board of Directors, overseen by Chandler Goule, Executive Director and managed by Anne Osborne, project manager, who is assisted by the staff of the National Association of Wheat Growers, the Foundation's sole member.

About MyPlate

MyPlate is a nutrition guide developed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion to help individuals make healthier food choices. With the visual representation of a plate divided into food groups, MyPlate offers practical recommendations for building balanced meals that include fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy. For more information, visit www.choosemyplate.gov.

1 Sebastian et al. Sandwich consumption by adults in the U.S.: What We Eat In America, NHANES 2009-2012. Food Surveys Research Group Dietary Data Brief No. 14. Dec 2015.

SOURCE The Grain Foods Foundation