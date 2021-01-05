MyPlates.com, the one-stop-plate shop in Texas!

Until now, the state's TxDMV-hosted website store offered more than 350 specialty plates, while separately the My Plates vendor website store offered an additional 120+ plates. Now Texans can simply go to the one online plate store that has it all, www.myplates.com .

When shopping the new www.myplates.com, Texans can be assured that all plates previously hosted on the TxDMV site remain at that same pricing, nothing has changed, except for convenience! Plates on the new site now range from as low as $30 a year, with the addition of personalization for as little as $40 a year. The new www.myplates.com also hosts all the state qualifying and military plates that the TxDMV previously hosted; these often available at no cost to qualifying Texans.

Also new is the responsive nature of the revamped My Plates website, making it simple for Texans to view, create and order their desired specialty plates across multiple different screen platforms. Now shop easily on your laptop, tablet or mobile phone.

A new marketing campaign is planned to launch in January 2021 that will showcase the new one-stop-shop for specialty license plates, letting Texans know that My Plates has got it all. Whether you're looking for a military plate, a conservation plate or a cause related charity plate, My Plates has got that. Importantly, My Plates will still offer their existing range of exciting vendor plate designs including Texas' most popular, Classic Black, that can hold a seven-letter personalized message.

My Plates launched in November 2009 and has sold close to 500,000 specialty plates across the state raising over $100M for the General Revenue of Texas. In addition to those revenues, they have also raised millions for various colleges, charities and scholarships.

"We're very pleased with the success of the program to date, all thanks to the many Texans that have embraced and supported this program and we look forward to delivering continued success for the State of Texas" said My Plates President Steve Farrar.

Texans wanting to know more can go online to www.myplates.com, or call the My Plates customer service center at 888-769-7528 (M-F 8a-5p) or visit your local county tax office.

