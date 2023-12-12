MyPoint Credit Union Receives Corporate Philanthropy of the Year Award!

News provided by

MyPoint Credit Union

12 Dec, 2023, 09:02 ET

Celebrating Excellence in Community Development and Financial Literacy!

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPoint Credit Union, a leading financial institution dedicated to serving the community, proudly announces its receipt of the Corporate Philanthropy Award from the North County Philanthropy Council on November 3rd. This prestigious recognition reflects the organization's exceptional commitment to community development and financial literacy education. The award underscores the collective efforts of the dedicated team at MyPoint Credit Union, highlighting its success in making a meaningful impact in our community.

Continue Reading
MyPoint Credit Union: Left to right: Chris Crockett, VP Retail Operations; Dave Brooke, President/CEO; Adriana Brunner, VP Community & Business Development
MyPoint Credit Union: Left to right: Chris Crockett, VP Retail Operations; Dave Brooke, President/CEO; Adriana Brunner, VP Community & Business Development

Through over eight hundred financial literacy workshops in the last 10 years, MyPoint Credit Union has provided essential skills in budgeting, credit management, and savings to countless individuals. Bilingual workshops aim to bridge language gaps, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has access to financial literacy education. In addition to workshops, MyPoint Credit Union proudly supports over fifty organizations aligned with its values, embracing its motto, "people helping people."

This award reaffirms MyPoint Credit Union's dedication to creating positive change. Dave Brooke, President & CEO, views the recognition not just as an honor but as a call to continue efforts with renewed vigor. Furthermore, Mr. Brooke states that MyPoint Credit Union draws its inspiration from the communities it serves.

For more information about the institution and its commitment to empowering the San Diego community, please visit www.mypointcu.com/aboutus.

Website: www.mypointcu.com

About MyPoint Credit Union: 

For over 75 years, MyPoint Credit Union has been a leading financial institution with over $650 million in assets and 28,000 members dedicated to serving the San Diego community. With a mission to empower individuals and businesses, MyPoint Credit Union provides a wide range of financial products and services designed to enhance the financial well-being of its members. Committed to delivering exceptional service and building strong relationships, MyPoint Credit Union aims to be the financial partner of choice for San Diegans.

SOURCE MyPoint Credit Union

Also from this source

A Winning Streak: MyPoint Credit Union Takes Home Two Coveted Awards

MyPoint Credit Union, a leading financial institution dedicated to serving the San Diego community, is proud to announce its recent achievements,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.