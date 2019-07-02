MyPointSaver Celebrates Official Launch of its Personal Shops Marketplace by Offering Free Traffic to Small Businesses Worldwide

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to make customer acquisition more affordable, MyPointSaver (https://mypointsaver.com) has launched its Personal Shops Marketplace to provide small business owners with:

Beautifully customized shop pages

Free traffic to websites, blogs, and social networks

Immediate exposure and interaction with high-quality, deal-seeking customers

Lifetime marketplace listings (https://mypointsaver.com/personal-shops-marketplace/)

Free Personal Shop

Traditional paid advertising is too expensive for many small and medium-sized businesses. Cost-per-click (CPC) on major ad networks can easily exceed $1, which pushes cost-per-action (CPA) averages to over $50. These costs continue to climb year-after-year, which make it difficult for start-ups to get their businesses off the ground.

MyPointSaver is tackling this issue by introducing its Free Personal Shops Marketplace, allowing both buyers and sellers to work together in a mutually beneficial manner. Buyers benefit by earning rewards when participating in shop opportunities such as: visiting links, watching videos, leaving reviews, and joining mailing lists. Sellers benefit by increasing exposure to their shops and building connections with interested buyers.

The shop creation process is painstakingly easy, taking only a couple minutes. The shop owner simply supplies a logo, shop image, description, and website link ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCyiT0he2V8 ).

Once a shop is approved, MyPointSaver immediately drives traffic to the specified landing page - which can be hosted by Facebook, Amazon, eBay, YouTube, Etsy or any self-managed site.

For continued traffic, shop owners can choose one of the following advertising methods:

Free Organic Traffic: Generated from marketplace listings and shop pages. Paid Traffic: Purchased from subscription plans or add-ons. Point Conversion Traffic: Purchased after redeeming points from rewarded site activities.

The Personal Shops Marketplace platform and integrated approach aims at disrupting the advertising industry.

About MyPointSaver

MyPointSaver is an exciting, socially-driven online marketplace that rewards both Consumers and Shop Owners for participating with each other on an integrated platform. Consumers redeem rewards for Amazon and Paypal Gift Cards, while Shop Owners redeem rewards for promotion and advertising funds.

Signing up is 100% free, quick & easy with no risk, no catch, and no credit card required.

Contact:

Heather Kelly

Media Relations

217333@email4pr.com

613-319-6877

https://mypointsaver.com/personal-shops-home/

SOURCE MyPointSaver