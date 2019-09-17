MyPorter Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2019 Presenting Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPorter, a valet storage startup based in Atlanta, announced today that it has been chosen out of hundreds of applicants as one of the top 36 rising star technology companies in the Southeast that will present on stage at Venture Atlanta 2019. The 12th annual Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's premier event for connecting technology innovation and investment capital, will be held Oct.16-17 in the heart of downtown Atlanta. With representation of over 200 national investor funds and an expected attendance of over 1,000 technology entrepreneurs, premier investors and key executives from across the country, Venture Atlanta has served as a launching pad for hundreds of companies over the past 12 years, connecting them with game-changing capital and opportunities to drive significant growth.

"We're honored to have been selected to present at Venture Atlanta. The event comes at an opportune time for MyPorter as we embark on our Series A funding round to support new market expansion," shared John Foshee, co-CEO and CMO of MyPorter. "We've seen tremendous growth in Atlanta since we introduced our valet storage services in 2016 and look forward to bringing our convenient and reliable moving and storage platform to new markets in the Southeast beginning in Q1 2020."

MyPorter was created to disrupt the antiquated $38 billion self-storage industry with its online solution. The company offers consumers and a growing portfolio of businesses a more convenient, faster and more reliable way to store their belongings. By bringing the entire process online and on-demand, MyPorter's platform enables customers to schedule their pickup, maintain a visual catalog of stored items and schedule delivery directly to their home or business.

"With over $4.3 billion in funding awarded to date, Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the largest footprint in the Southeast, connecting the region's best and brightest innovators with top-tier investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem," said Allyson Eman, executive director of Venture Atlanta. "This year, with over one-third of the presenting companies coming from outside Georgia, we're thrilled to be showcasing the largest lineup yet, from emerging technologies to venture-stage companies that reflect our region's incredible people, our innovation and continued opportunities for growth."

During the two-day event, presenting companies and conference attendees will engage with regional as well as national venture capitalists, investors and other key players in the current technology landscape. The conference results in funding, national investor exposure and invaluable relationship-building with successful technology executives. In addition to hearing from the 36 presenting companies and lineup of over a dozen expert speakers, attendees will have an opportunity to network with over 40 selected Venture Atlanta "startup showcase companies" to watch that represent the most exciting emerging technologies in the Southeast. These innovators will be highlighted with dedicated tables at the conference to provide sneak peeks into their plans and products. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm Invesco is this year's premier sponsor. Techstars will help kick off the conference on Oct. 14 with Techstars Atlanta 2019 Demo Day in partnership with Cox Enterprises.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 350 companies and raise over $4.3 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and visit our blog.

About MyPorter

MyPorter is an Atlanta-based startup reinventing the way consumers and businesses move and store their items. The full-service storage company brings a new level of customer service and online experience to the industry by creating the easiest storage option possible. Its online platform allows customers to schedule pickups, maintain a visual catalog of stored items, and schedule deliveries directly to their home or business. For more information, visit www.myporter.com.

