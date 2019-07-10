MyPorter Taps Trevelino/Keller to Drive National Growth

ATLANTA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller , a full-service, digital public relations and marketing firm, has been engaged by MyPorter, a valet self-storage startup based in Atlanta. Trevelino/Keller is tasked with executing an integrated media strategy across earned, shared, owned and paid.

MyPorter launched its concierge storage services in Atlanta and the surrounding metro areas in 2015. The company was created to disrupt the antiquated $38 billion self-storage industry by offering consumers a more convenient, easier and safer way to store their belongings. Bringing the entire process online, its platform allows customers to schedule item pickup, maintain a visual catalog of stored items, and schedule delivery directly to their home.

"Since our launch, we have seen strong growth in Atlanta, primarily driven by a more progressive approach to a long-standing industry, coupled with a customer-centric experience somewhat atypical of the category. As we prepare to scale our business and student offerings as well as expand into new markets, we recognize it is time to bring on a partner to amplify our reputation in Atlanta and new markets on our path to becoming a national brand," shares John Foshee co-CEO and CMO of MyPorter. "Given its experience and approach to working with emerging brands, we felt Trevelino/Keller was a natural partner to help us scale."

Trevelino/Keller brings 16 years of experience in brand reputation, as well as media strategy and social marketing, to the partnership. With established roots working with both B2B and B2C brands in technology and lifestyle markets, the firm is poised to elevate MyPorter's brand as it scales.

"Some are tired of references like disruptor and unicorn, but the fact is, so many antiquated industries still dominate," says Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. "MyPorter is well positioned to get out front of the self-storage industry by providing a full-service solution to a traditionally exhausting and manual process. We're impressed with the company's growth to date and are excited for the opportunity to leverage our expertise to build on its momentum."

About MyPorter

MyPorter is an Atlanta-based startup created to reinvent the way consumers store their items. The full-service storage company brings a new level of customer service to the industry by creating the easiest personal storage option possible. Its online platform allows customers to schedule item pickup, maintain a visual catalog of stored items, and schedule delivery directly to their home. For more information, visit www.myporter.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging, middle market and national brands across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm is ranked nationally in more than nine industries and has secured more than 125 national awards. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com .

