myPOS Online: The New E-Commerce Solution Merchants Need Now

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners can now launch their online store effortlessly and only pay when they make a sale, thanks to award-winning fintech myPOS. The new service - called myPOS Online - offers a complete set of features, including pre-designed store templates, hosting, customization, inventory tracking, secure checkout, shipping options, in-store pickup and even tools such as gift-card preparation.

myPOS

"The pandemic helped supercharge global e-commerce, and there's no reason why micro- and small-sized businesses can't tap into this trend," said Stefan Stankov, chief commercial officer of myPOS. "With myPOS Online, you can get in on the growth without the burden of upfront investments. So even if you are struggling on your post-pandemic recovery journey, we can help."

myPOS Online is offered on a freemium model, where merchants only pay a small transaction fee once they complete a sale. Like other myPOS services, the new offering enables SMEs to settle funds instantly at no extra charge. Plus, business owners get a free Visa card and a free merchant account in 14 currencies.

E-Commerce Propels Sales

Small business owners who usually don't have the resources to develop online stores can now do so as myPOS Online has taken care of the details and requirements. No design or coding skills are needed. In a few intuitive steps, merchants pick a store and domain name, a look that suits their brand and goods they want to sell online. The setup and management can also be made on the go through the myPOS app.

myPOS Online also empowers merchants with flexible delivery and payment options, tracking of orders and direct contact with the buyers.

Multichannel Experience Increases Client Satisfaction

myPOS Online integrates smoothly with the myPOS ecosystem, keeping sales and payments fully synced on all channels. Merchants have a chance not only to expand their brick-and-mortar business to avoid retail disruption, but to unleash their full business potential and efficiency. With myPOS, they can use specially developed automation tools to manage inventory, payments and other sales-related processes through one cohesive ecosystem, getting everything from just one provider.

To learn more about myPOS Online, visit mypos.eu/en/online-shop.

About myPOS

myPOS is an innovative fintech company serving small and medium-sized business clients across the European Economic Area and Switzerland. It provides easy and convenient in-store, online and on-the-go payment solutions for over 150,000 businesses in over 30 European countries. For its innovations in the payments industry, myPOS has won many prestigious awards such as: the Best POS Innovation by the Merchant Payments Ecosystem in 2019; the Best B2B Payments Company by the Breakthrough Awards program in 2020; the Best SME Omnichannel Payments Platform by SME News' UK Enterprise Awards in 2020 and the B2B Innovation Award from FinTech Breakthrough Awards this March. To find out more about myPOS, visit www.mypos.com.

Media Contact: Viva Bolova, PR & Brand Manager, [email protected]

Related Images

mypos-online-the-new-e-commerce.png

myPOS Online: The New E-Commerce Solution Merchants Need Now

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUVIQ41AwbQ

SOURCE myPOS