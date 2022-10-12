MyPower Corp. Acquires Solstice Power Technologies, Inc., a Prominent Service Provider Specialized in Customer Management for Community Solar in the U.S.

Solstice is dedicated to bringing affordable solar power to every household in America; the acquisition furthers MyPower's mission to develop a portfolio of future energy solutions for the U.S. market

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPower Corp. ("MyPower"), an affiliate of Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") with a vision to invest in the future of energy, today announced the full acquisition of Solstice Power Technologies, Inc. ("Solstice"). Solstice is a mission-driven service provider specialized in customer management for community solar development. The acquisition unites Solstice's reputable, community-driven brand with MyPower's access to strong corporate resources and complementary business lines. The acquisition of Solstice enables MyPower to expand further into the U.S. community solar market in order to address today's energy and sustainability challenges.

Distributed solar energy and storage development has increased dramatically in the U.S., protecting many homeowners from rising utility rates, and that growth is expected to continue in the coming years. However, 77% of Americans are still unable to participate in rooftop solar. This includes renters and households who may not qualify due to credit scores, incomes below minimum thresholds, structural issues in their homes, lack of rooftop space, or inadequate sun exposure. Community solar bridges that gap, providing the opportunity for more households to access local clean energy with monthly savings on their electricity bill.

Solstice was founded on the belief that every household can be powered by affordable renewable energy. By connecting households across the country to community solar, Solstice has enabled greater energy equity in communities and charted a path toward a future in which clean energy works for everyone, regardless of their income level or credit score. MyPower brings robust corporate resources to support nationwide expansion for Solstice and deliver additional value to communities through its commercial clean energy offerings.

"We are very pleased to welcome Solstice, a company that has deeply engaged with communities and customers and has been providing community solar across the United States," stated Katsu Nishida, Co-CEO of MyPower. "Our mission is to create an eco-friendly society through the development and deployment of clean energy solutions and related services. Inclusion of all eligible customers, including those in low- to moderate-income communities, is now more important than ever in the pursuit of sustainability and energy equity. Solstice has demonstrated that it can contribute to that, proven by the fact that more end-users and community solar project owners are choosing Solstice. This acquisition is another step forward in our creation of a thriving clean energy economy."

Solstice Initiative, Solstice's current nonprofit arm, will not be acquired by MyPower and will operate as an independent 501c3 under a new brand to be announced shortly.

"We at Solstice remain committed as ever to making renewable energy accessible and affordable for all," said Stephanie Speirs, CEO of Solstice. "By joining MyPower Corp., we'll leverage the stability and strength of the respected global company that is Mitsui to deepen our resources, expand into new markets, develop new services, and continue delivering on the promises that we've made to the communities we serve. Solar energy is a resource that should be enjoyed by all who want access. Together with MyPower, Solstice will accelerate the deployment of clean energy to a broader range of customers."

