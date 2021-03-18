myPV IQ™ Improves Data Quality for Asset Management Integration

Recently, a global renewable energy asset management company highlighted myPV IQ™ as a newly supported way to import performance data into their own technology platform. The seamless integration resulted in immediate improvements to data quality, which had been crippling effective management of legacy systems.

myPV IQ™ is a monitoring & control platform which integrates easily into PV solar site retrofits or new construction.

In 2015, Solar Operations Solutions, LLC began developing myPV IQ™, a monitoring and control platform easily integrated into retrofits or new construction. Throughout development, Solar-Ops used this emerging software for their professional O&M services. In 2019, myPV IQ™ was deployed to customer sites in 11 US states and Brazil. myPV IQ™ has 300MW of active installations and 1GW planned for PV solar and PV+Storage facilities.

myPV IQ™ provides real-time data for technicians, high-resolution 1-minute-interval data for trending, comprehensive views of connected equipment, and custom reporting for download or integration with RESTful JSON Web API, Modbus TCP, and OPC UA, and more. It virtually eliminates onerous spreadsheet analysis, providing simplified reporting from pre-aggregated Key Performance Indicators.

"Many solar facilities are built without long-term monitoring strategies. myPV IQ™ brings superior communications, data logging and analysis, alarming/reporting/security, and API support for IT and SCADA integration," says Brad Micallef, Managing Director of Solar Operations Solutions, LLC.

Uniquely positioned, myPV IQ™ resides on-site – securely behind the network firewall, requiring no internet access for normal monitoring. Access to historical data and store-forward capabilities ensure seamless reporting once connection interruptions resolve.

For more information: https://mypv.pro/mypv-iq.html or [email protected].

Solar Operations Solutions, LLC is an Operations & Maintenance provider in Cornelius, NC, with 3GW+ of project construction and management. Their myPV® brand for PV and PV+Storage facilities provides turnkey, professional-grade solutions built on experience. myPV® is a registered trademark of Solar Operations Solutions, LLC.

SOURCE Solar Operations Solutions, LLC

