myQ and Kia America to Deliver Advanced In-Vehicle Smart Access

With Kia myQ Connected Garage, drivers can enjoy unparalleled convenience and peace of mind. Drivers are not only able to check to see if they left their garage door open but are also able to close the garage door remotely. Whether on a daily commute or miles away, Kia owners can monitor and manage their garage door through the vehicle's touchscreen display, ensuring their garage and home remain secure. Features include:

Custom Geofencing Features: Automatically open or close the home's garage door based on the vehicle's proximity, ensuring a seamless arrival and departure experience.

Automatically open or close the home's garage door based on the vehicle's proximity, ensuring a seamless arrival and departure experience. Simplified In-Vehicle Operation: Operate the garage door from the vehicle's touchscreen display, eliminating the need for separate apps or devices.

Operate the garage door from the vehicle's touchscreen display, eliminating the need for separate apps or devices. Multiple garage doors, multiple locations: Securely monitor and control your home and other compatible garages within your myQ ecosystem, all from your Kia's touchscreen display.

Securely monitor and control your home and other compatible garages within your myQ ecosystem, all from your Kia's touchscreen display. Added peace of mind: When the auto close feature is interrupted and the garage door is left open, drivers receive a reminder to remotely close the garage.

"Our teamwork with Kia America exemplifies how myQ continues to push the boundaries of smart access technology by integrating it seamlessly into everyday life," said Jim Trainor, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Automotive Business Unit, Chamberlain Group. "We're thrilled to bring this technology to Kia drivers, making connected living more convenient and secure."

"Integrating myQ's Connected Garage with our vehicles reinforces Kia's dedication to continuously improve the customer experience With Kia Digital Features and Services, we're making each journey more connected and intuitive, putting smarter technology at the heart of every trip our customers take." said Sujith Somasekharan, Director, Connected Car and Mobility, Kia North America.

Kia myQ Connected Garage works with leading smart garage door openers on the market today, including LiftMaster, Chamberlain and Craftsman. Most other brands of garage door openers can be easily upgraded to a compatible smart garage with a myQ Smart Garage Control device. It's a cloud-based solution that does not require any hardware installation within the vehicle or manual programming. With a myQ account, all your garage doors will automatically be connected to a compatible Kia vehicle when myQ is linked to your Kia Connect account. The Kia myQ Connected Garage feature is offered for a 3-month complimentary trial.

Kia myQ Connected Garage will be available to Kia drivers with compatible vehicles through an upcoming Kia Digital Services software update early next year. Learn more by checking out: Kia myQ Connected Garage Press Kit

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group (CG) is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Our myQ ecosystem allows you to unlock your home's full potential with an all-in-one access + monitoring app. myQ also delivers seamless, secure, access to businesses and communities worldwide. CG's LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® products are found in 50+ million homes, and 12 million+ people rely on myQ® daily. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers. Follow CG on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Kia America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Disclaimer footnote:

1 - Kia myQ Connected Garage is available only on vehicles with a ccNC head unit. Kia Connect and myQ accounts are required to activate the myQ-enabled garage door opener. This feature depends on various other factors in the vehicle such as LTE network coverage to transmit data. Coverage not available everywhere. Certain services may collect location information and data usage applies. Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE Chamberlain Group

