myQ Community App Adds Administrative Capabilities Allowing Property Managers to Effortlessly Communicate with Residents

LiftMaster

19 Dec, 2023, 11:14 ET

New myQ Community Admin Announcement feature enables announcement sharing via the myQ Community app

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions has added its first administrative experience within the myQ® Community app allowing property managers to quickly and easily communicate with residents and staff via the app. With the new Admin Announcement feature, property managers can quickly create and send one-way announcements to residents and staff through myQ Community app.

"LiftMaster recognizes the importance of convenience and engagement in modern community living, and we are excited to add our first in-app administrative experience to the myQ Community app," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "With this powerful new tool, property managers can simplify their responsibilities and bring their community closer together, effortlessly communicating important updates, events, and emergency alerts, while residents can easily stay informed and participate in community discussions."

The Admin Announcement feature eliminates the need for managing complex email lists or distributing paper notifications to residents, and ensures that important messages such as community updates, maintenance notices, event notifications and emergency alerts are distributed promptly. The myQ Community app's intuitive interface makes it simple for property managers to compose and distribute announcements. All selected myQ Community app users can see their announcements in the myQ Community app and will receive a push notification when an announcement is made.

In addition to providing administrative capabilities, the myQ Community cloud-based platform offers property managers access to 24/7 monitoring capabilities and real-time activity alerts with downloadable video clips of all access events. This allows them to conveniently manage and control entrances, as well as resident access, across all of the buildings within a portfolio from a single dashboard.

Residents stay connected to their community and enjoy effortless access with the feature-rich myQ Community app including myQ® Mobile Credentials which transforms their smartphones into an ultra-secure key that can be use across their property's access points in place of physical keys and fobs. One-way video calling and two-way video voice communication allows residents to identify guests before granting access, recurring, one time, or delivery specific virtual guest passes. Additionally, the myQ Community app works with Siri Voice Control, allowing residents to seamlessly access a front gate, garage, or front door hands-free with a simple voice command.

LiftMaster supports API and SDK integrations with third party partners allowing partner platforms to leverage myQ Community's award-winning access control and video capabilities. The myQ Community web platform and resident app are compatible with LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms,Smart Readers, and access control systems, providing customizable applications that help streamline the management of buildings, residents and community access points. 

For more information on the myQ Community Admin Announcement feature, and the myQ Community cloud-based web platform and app, go to https://www.myq.com/community or email [email protected] to schedule a demo.

About LiftMaster
LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

