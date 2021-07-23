myQ® Connected Garage Brings Voice-Controlled Garage Door Opening Capability To The Car's Infotainment System

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group, a global leader in smart access solutions, has joined forces with Mercedes-Benz AG by adding myQ Connected Garage Control to the Mercedes-Benz MBUX Infotainment System. myQ, a dynamic technology platform developed by Chamberlain Group, enables cloud based smart access control solutions including the ability to control garage access from a vehicle's in-dash display or through in-vehicle voice control.

Mercedes-Benz drivers with a myQ connected garage door opener are the first to have their own in-vehicle, voice-controlled personal assistant to open, close and check the status of their garage door from anywhere on the road. Garage control is a top feature MBUX users have been asking for and will soon be available in all 2021 Mercedes-Benz vehicles that have the MBUX voice assistant enabled.

"Consumers have indicated that having a voice-controlled garage door opening capability is highly desired in an infotainment system, consistently ranking in the top of the infotainment feature list," said James Trainor, Vice President General Manager of Automotive for Chamberlain Group. "Additionally, the smart garage is the number one smart home device relative to the vehicle and, on average, garages are opened and closed more than nine times a day. We are excited to partner with Mercedes-Benz AG to become the first to offer voice activation to open and close the garage door from the vehicle's infotainment center."

MBUX voice activated garage control works exclusively with myQ smart garage door openers. Most new garage door openers manufactured by Chamberlain Group, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® brands, come with integrated myQ technology. However, myQ technology can be easily added to all leading brands of garage door openers via a myQ Smart Garage® Control.

The MBUX Voice Assistant conveniently helps drivers link their myQ connected garage. Once their myQ account is linked to the MBUX system they will be able to use simple voice commands to check the status of their garage door and open/close it from anywhere.

By integrating the myQ Connected Garage functionality into the MBUX Infotainment System, Mercedes-Benz AG gives drivers new levels of information and control over the home's most important and largest access point – the garage. With the help of myQ drivers keep their focus on the road. Drivers can simply wonder out loud - "Hey Mercedes, did I forget to close my garage door at home?" - and the MBUX Voice Assistant will answer back. No need to turn the car around and check.

For more information about MBUX, visit www.mercedes-benz.com For more information about myQ, visit www.myQ.com.

About Chamberlain Group

The Chamberlain Group is a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain® and LiftMaster® garage door opener brands and myQ® smart technology. Chamberlain Group has a 20+-year history within the automotive industry, innovating vehicle-to-home connectivity that's available in more than 150 million vehicles. As the element of connectivity within the vehicle evolves, Chamberlain Group continues to reimagine seamless vehicle-to-destination experiences that eliminate everyday barriers and create greater connections for an uninterrupted life. Chamberlain's Automotive Connectivity Solutions business unit exclusively focuses on developing access solutions that provide rich, intelligent and predictive driver experiences, connecting the vehicle to gates, garage doors and homes.

SOURCE myQ