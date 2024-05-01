myQ Expands Ecosystem with Launch of First Smart Indoor Camera

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The myQ Smart Indoor Camera is the latest evolution in the myQ Smart Access Ecosystem from Chamberlain Group, the global leader in intelligent access. With the new myQ Smart Indoor Camera, you'll be able to keep an eye on the inside of your home from anywhere, anytime – all through the myQ app.

The myQ Smart Indoor Camera is the latest evolution in the myQ Smart Access Ecosystem. With the new myQ Smart Indoor Camera, you’ll be able to keep an eye on the inside of your home from anywhere, anytime – all through the myQ app. The myQ Smart Indoor Camera offers a 130° wide-angle camera that captures every corner of your space, providing comprehensive monitoring at a glance through the myQ app. The Smart Indoor Camera provides homeowners line of sight to all activity in their home through features like person detection, motion detection, and preview notifications.

"We continue to expand the value of our myQ ecosystem with the new Smart Indoor Camera, which provides homeowners line of sight to all activity in their home through features like person detection, motion detection, and preview notifications," said Jackie Lorenty, Chamberlain Group's Executive Vice President, Residential Services & International. "This new innovation will tell you who's home, what's happening and when, so you can feel rest assured you're in the know."

The myQ Smart Indoor Camera offers the following exciting features:

Crystal-Clear Clarity : Experience incredible detail with 1080p full HD resolution, ensuring you never miss any activity, day or night.

Experience incredible detail with 1080p full HD resolution, ensuring you never miss any activity, day or night. Wide-Angle Vision: A 130° wide-angle camera that captures every corner of your space, providing comprehensive monitoring at a glance.

A 130° wide-angle camera that captures every corner of your space, providing comprehensive monitoring at a glance. Smart Detection : Real-time movement notifications for easy home monitoring of people, pets and more within your custom detection zones.

: Real-time movement notifications for easy home monitoring of people, pets and more within your custom detection zones. Customized Communication : Tailor when and why you get notifications, guaranteeing you see real-time activity right from your phone.

: Tailor when and why you get notifications, guaranteeing you see real-time activity right from your phone. 2-Way Audio: Engage in two-way communication with anyone in your home, offering seamless interaction and peace of mind even when you're away.

Engage in two-way communication with anyone in your home, offering seamless interaction and peace of mind even when you're away. Secure Video Storage: Save and store your video recordings, ensuring they're protected and accessible whenever you need them.

Save and store your video recordings, ensuring they're protected and accessible whenever you need them. Easy Installation: Start monitoring in minutes with integrated Bluetooth and a fully adjustable mount for tabletops and shelves.

myQ is the only smart monitoring solution that offers holistic home video monitoring and access control from the garage door to the inside of your home, using a single app. Other products within the myQ Smart Access Ecosystem include the myQ Smart Garage Control, the myQ Smart Garage Camera and the award-winning myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad.

For more information, visit www.myQ.com.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group (CG) is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Our innovative products, combined with intuitive software solutions, comprise a myQ ecosystem that delivers seamless, secure, access to people's homes, businesses, and communities. CG's recognizable brands, including LiftMaster®and Chamberlain® , are found in 50+ million homes, and 11 million+ people rely on our myQ®app daily. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

Follow CG on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE The Chamberlain Group, Inc.