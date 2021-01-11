Designed with both community managers and residents in mind, LiftMaster Access Control Systems powered by myQ provide customizable applications that help streamline the management of buildings, residents and community access points. Community managers can enhance security and reduce liability with myQ Community Control and the Community by myQ app for residents.

"Whether it's one building or multiple properties, a residential community can be a busy place, with residents and guests coming and going, daily package deliveries, and service repair visits," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of LiftMaster Access Controls. "myQ Community Control enables community managers to conveniently manage and control property access with more visibility than ever before." With myQ Community Control, community managers can:

Conveniently manage and control multiple access points across all communities within a portfolio from a single dashboard.

Securely oversee how and when residents and visitors can access each entrance across every community.

Use live video streaming and recorded video clips of access events for clear traceability around property damage, vandalism and other common nuisances.

Take the hassle out of guest management and let residents set up guests lists for one-time, multi-day or recurring access.

"Residents want to feel secure and let the delivery "guy" in," said Lytle. "myQ technology turns guest access management into a standout resident amenity for multifamily dwellings." With the Community by myQ app residents can:

Safely identify guests through the app's one-way video calling and two-way voice communication and grant/deny access.

myQ Community Control and Community by myQ app are smart features within LiftMaster Access Control Systems designed for any size or type of property. LiftMaster's powerful combination of innovative myQ technology and reliable hardware provide residential community managers with a scalable cloud-based solution to control multiple entry points and manage several communities from a single dashboard. The systems' video monitoring capabilities provide enhanced insight/security and helps streamline guest management for residents. Realtime video notifications keeps property managers ahead of issues and allows residents to safely grant access for package deliveries, dog walkers and guests.

For more information on LiftMaster's Smart Access solutions go to http://myq.com/ces/community.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com .

