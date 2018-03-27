MYR Pharma Announces Multiple Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Meeting

Heiner Wedemeyer , "Final Results of a Multicenter, Open-Label Phase 2b Clinical Trial to Assess Safety and Efficacy of Myrcludex B in Combination with Tenofovir in Patients with Chronic HBV/HDV Co-Infection", GS-005, General Session I and opening ceremony (Main Plenary), April 12 , 3:00-3:15pm .

Lena Allweiss , "Strong Intrahepatic Decline of Hepatitis D Virus RNA and Antigen After 24 Weeks of Treatment with Myrcludex B in Combination with Tenofovir in Chronic HBV/HDV Infected Patients: Interim Results from a Multicenter, Open-Label Phase 2b Clinical Trial", PS-162, Parallel session: HBV and HDV: Current and Emerging Treatments (South 4), April 14 , 9:30-9:45am .

Poster Presentations

Mathias Haag , "Bile Acid Monitoring to Support Safety and Efficacy of Myrcludex B in Combination with Tenofovir in Patients with Chronic HBV/HDV Co-Infection", FRI-353, Session: Viral Hepatitis B/D: Therapy, April 13 , 9:00am to 5:00pm .

Katrin Schöneweis, "Reduction of Serum Infectivity of Hepatitis Delta Virus- Infected Patients Treated with Myrcludex B: An in vitro Assay to Determine Infectious Units", SAT-3, Session: Viral Hepatitis A,B,C,D,E : Virology, April 14 , 9:00am-5:00pm

An additional presentation will be given at the 15th Hepatitis Delta International Network (HDIN) Meeting during EASL:

Alexander Alexandrov , "Myrcludex B, a Novel Entry Inhibitor for Treatment of HBV/HDV Infection: Overview of the Clinical Development Status", Congress Center Room WEST 3, April 11 , 7:25-7:35pm .

About Myrcludex B

Myrcludex B is a first-in-class entry inhibitor for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and its co-infection hepatitis Delta. The drug has received Orphan Designation for treatment of HDV infection from the EMA and FDA, and PRIME scheme eligibility from the EMA.

To find out more about Myrcludex B, visit http://myr-pharma.com/science/about-myrcludex-b.

About MYR Pharma

MYR Pharma GmbH is a German clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and Delta virus infections.

