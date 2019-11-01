MYR Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Presentations at the AASLD Meeting 2019 in Boston.

BURGWEDEL, Germany, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYR Pharmaceuticals today announced the presentation of a number of results on bulevirtide at the upcoming meeting of American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), in Boston, US.

The results of 48 weeks administration of bulevirtide (Myrcludex), MYR`s first-in-class entry inhibitor for treatment of hepatitis B and D infection, will be presented:

Heiner Wedemeyer , "Safety and Efficacy of 10 mg (high-dose) bulevirtide (myrcludex B) in combination with PEG-Interferon Alpha 2a or Tenofovir in patients with chronic HBV/HDV co-infection," oral presentation at the parallel Session HBV Therapeutics: New Agents, November 10 , 2:00 pm .

Further data on bulevirtide will be presented by:

Alessandro Loglio , "Long-term administration of 10 mg/day myrcludex B monotherapy in patients with HDV-related compensated cirrhosis in a real-life setting: effectiveness, safety and virus-host interactions," poster session Hepatitis: Other Infections, November 9 , 2:00 pm

Zhenfeng Zhang , "Synergistic suppression of HDV persistence in vitro by co-treatment with investigational drugs targeting both extracellular and cell division mediated spreading pathways," oral presentation at the Parallel session: HBV Virology, November 11 , 5:00pm

An additional presentation on the long-term administration of bulevirtide will be given at the 18th Hepatitis Delta International Network (HDIN) Meeting during 2019 AASLD:

Alessandro Loglio , "Effectiveness, safety and histological improvement of long-term administration of 10 mg/day myrcludex (bulevirtide) for HDV hepatitis: a case report of 3 patients," Sheraton Hotel, Gardner room, November 9 , 9:15pm

"Bulevirtide demonstrated promising results in chronic hepatitis delta in Phase 2 clinical trials MYR202 and MYR203; the confirmatory clinical program is ongoing. The data presented during the AASLD meeting will provide new insights into the definition of optimal treatment regimens," said Alexander Alexandrov, Chief Medical Officer.

MYR Pharmaceuticals will be present with a scientific corner in Exhibition Hall, booth number 1206.

About bulevirtide (Myrcludex)

Bulevirtide (Myrcludex) is a first-in-class entry inhibitor for treatment of chronic hepatitis B and D infections. The drug inhibits the NTCP receptor on the hepatocyte surface and prevents the infection of healthy cells and viral spreading within the liver. Bulevirtide has received Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of HDV infection from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, the EMA has granted PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) scheme eligibility - by this designation EMA offers early and proactive support for the development of medicines that target an unmet medical need. In parallel the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation - a process designed to expedite the development and review of drugs which may demonstrate substantial improvements on a clinically significant endpoint. The British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has recently issued the Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation for MYR's lead compound bulevirtide (Myrcludex).

About MYR Pharmaceuticals

MYR Pharmaceuticals is a German biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and D virus infections. The company's lead compound bulevirtide is currently in Phase 3 clinical trial in the indication of chronic HDV infection.

