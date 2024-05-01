MYRA VISION'S CALIBREYE™ TITRATABLE GLAUCOMA THERAPY™ SURGICAL SYSTEM SHOWCASED AT OPHTHALMOLOGY CONFERENCES, RECEIVING BEST PAPER AWARD AND RECOGNITION OF FUTURE PROMISE IN GLAUCOMA CARE

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myra Vision, a Shifamed portfolio company, announced today its Calibreye™ Titratable Glaucoma Therapy™ (TGT) Surgical System, a next-generation aqueous shunt technology, was prominently highlighted during the recent American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) in Boston, as well as the International Congress on Glaucoma Surgery (ICGS) in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Ticiana De Francesco, Hospital de Olhos Leiria de Andrade (HOLA) in Fortaleza, Brazil and adjunct professor at John Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah, presented data from the company's ongoing feasibility study (NCT 05885022) at ASCRS demonstrating laser titration of the Calibreye Surgical System's nitinol valves and intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction in twelve eyes. Dr. De Francesco was awarded best paper of the session, underscoring the tremendous potential of Myra Vision's Calibreye shunt for glaucoma care.

"I was honored to present this clinically meaningful data for the first time at ASCRS and was thrilled to have it recognized among the other worthy papers in our session," stated Dr. De Francesco. "It was later brought to my attention that winning best paper in the Company's inaugural presentation at ASCRS rarely happens and is a credit to the innovation the technology is bringing to glaucoma care. The Calibreye shunt is designed to deliver an adjustable solution to control IOP in patients requiring low IOP. This outflow control would allow glaucoma specialists to provide personalized therapy, which is potentially revolutionary and extremely exciting."

Once implanted, the Calibreye shunt allows physicians to non-invasively adjust the outflow in an office visit as patient's individual treatments needs change over time. The company is currently enrolling patients in its feasibility study, a prospective, non-randomized open-label study to evaluate the clinical procedure, safety, and overall performance of the Calibreye Surgical System in open angle glaucoma patients.

"Glaucoma patients often experience progressive vision loss as the condition advances," stated Dr. Keith Barton, Moorfields Eye Hospital, Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Co-Founder/Co-Chair of the Ophthalmology Futures Forums and International Glaucoma Surgery Registry, who subsequently presented the first-in-human proof of principle data at the ICGS meeting. "The Calibreye Shunt features biocompatible materials designed to conform to the native tissue and is implanted via well-established, familiar techniques. I look forward to additional insights from the ongoing investigation and I am optimistic that the Calibreye Surgical System has the potential to provide a new paradigm in glaucoma care."

In addition, Myra's innovative technology was highlighted as a future direction in glaucoma during the Stephen A. Obstbaum MD Honored Lecture at ASCRS by Dr. Leon Herndon (Duke Eye Center) and at ICGS by Dr. Leon Au (Manchester Royal Eye Hospital, Manchester, UK). The Calibreye Surgical System will also be showcased during podium and poster presentations at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 meeting next week in Seattle, WA, again in early June during the European Glaucoma Society (EGS) meeting in Dublin, Ireland, as well as in The Pipeline column in an upcoming issue of Glaucoma Today.

Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, affects an estimated 80M people worldwide.1 More than one third of patients require significant reductions in IOP. Traditionally, these glaucoma patients have been treated with surgery, including trabeculectomy and tube shunts. Recent advances in less invasive surgical devices offer simpler and safer treatment options. While these devices have demonstrated an improvement in complication rates, achieving the IOP reductions necessary for these glaucoma patients remains challenging.

The Calibreye™ Titratable Glaucoma Therapy™ (TGT) Surgical System is for investigational use only and is not for sale in the U.S. or outside the U.S.

About Myra Vision, Inc.

Myra Vision, Inc., a privately held portfolio company of Shifamed LLC, is a dynamic organization committed to advancing the future of glaucoma care. Myra's Calibreye™ Titratable Glaucoma Therapy™ (TGT) Surgical System is an adjustable solution for patients with moderate to severe glaucoma that is designed to allow safe outflow control to achieve maximum reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) while also reducing complexity and complication rates. To learn more about Myra Vision, please visit www.myravision.com.

