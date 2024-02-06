MyRadar® Launches Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ App

The highly-rated weather app offers RouteCast™, a proprietary road weather forecast system to help users arrive at their destinations quickly and safely.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyRadar, the highly-rated app with more than 15 million active users, is putting its reliable data and forecasting technology on the road with the launch of its CarPlay and Android Auto apps. In addition to MyRadar's availability on leading phone platforms, MyRadar has also recently been added to Android's Early Access Program to allow for the app to be offered in cars with Google built-in."

MyRadar on Apple CarPlay

"We are excited to offer our users our proprietary road weather forecasting system, called RouteCast, directly through their vehicles," says Dr. Sarvesh Garimella, MyRadar's CTO. "Just because it's snowing doesn't mean the snow will stick to the road, and RouteCast uses not just atmospheric conditions, but surface data and road characteristics to improve safety and awareness for drivers."

With RouteCast, drive times are calculated, aligning forecasted conditions with future locations. In addition to over 15 atmospheric weather variables, the API delivers road temperature, cross-wind alerts, and 10 unique surface condition hazard classes for every point along the route. Forecast updates are generated every 15 minutes for each point, route segment, or connected vehicle GPS location for full CONUS (Continental US) coverage. MyRadar's Timetable feature also provides optimal departure time based on expected weather along the route.

In addition to making driving data available to consumers, MyRadar is also working with commercial organizations to integrate with trucking and logistics fleets. When used in conjunction with the MyRadar Windows app, RouteCast can help operations centers track vehicles and send optimized routes to drivers to help reduce the risk of delays or incidents as a result of severe weather.

MyRadar's high quality weather radar and weather warnings are included in the free version of the app. With the paid version, users gain access to RouteCast. While this release marks MyRadar's first product for these integrated automotive platforms, the company continues to invest in this area and plans additional enhancements in the coming months.

"We hope that everyone makes it safely this winter season, and our data and capabilities can help make that possible," says MyRadar CEO Andy Green. "With the launch of CarPlay and Android Auto, MyRadar is more available than ever before with the best weather data to help drivers and travelers make informed decisions and get where they need to go.

ABOUT MYRADAR:

With more than 50 million app downloads across iOS, Android™, and Windows, MyRadar makes weather and environmental data accessible to navigate a changing climate. Keeping the world informed on severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires, blizzards, road weather and more, MyRadar allows for better decision-making for both individuals and organizations. Now available in CarPlay, Android Auto, and cars with Google built-in, MyRadar's proprietary RouteCast to forecast road conditions along routes, improving safety and awareness for drivers.

Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google, Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC. Compatible Android phone and compatible active data plan required.

Media contact:

Jason Weinberger

[email protected]

(303) 589 9977

SOURCE MyRadar