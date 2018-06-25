MyRealGames.com Set for Sizzling Summer as New Game Uploads Are Confirmed

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/589258/My_Real_Games_Logo.jpg )



The hot drop of cool new games includes new additions across multiple genres including Match 3 games for PC, car racing, shooting, tower defense, strategy and puzzle. There's also plenty of arcade games free download guaranteed, plus online and mobile titles.

Nikolai Veselov from MyRealGames.com said, "This summer is truly bigger and better than ever at MyRealGames - we have scoured the games industry for the freshest new challenges, hardest puzzles and highest octane car games and completed a bumper upload so our players can enjoy them all right away."

The puzzle and match three game, Jewel Match 3 is one of the new titles perfect for the summer months. It gives gamers more than 100 dazzling levels to try in search of dazzling matching gems- more than enough to combat boredom during lay overs and delays to travel plans all summer long.

The PC downloadable tower defense game, Gnumz 2: Arcane Power is also new - and the ideal choice for gamers who want to spend the summer honing their strategy skills. This long-awaited sequel is set in the city of dwarves, which is once more under siege - strategy is everything as the war heats up and gamers must use all of their savvy to set their traps and send the enemy packing once again.

For those who crave a slightly slower pace, Runefall is a beautiful PC downloadable match three and puzzle game set in the beautiful, enchanting Kingdom of Silverdale. Runefall is an innovative, unique game which pairs the expected matching action with challenges and quests - to succeed, players will need to solve puzzles, overcome obstacles and collect resources, all across enormous levels and myriad environments.

A sure thing for keeping kids entertained during the long summer days, Star Cars takes the fun to a whole other galaxy. A PC downloadable arcade game that is out of this world, Star Cars is an intergalactic race that pits the driver against other aliens and their space cruisers. Players will need to conquer four different worlds, across 20 different levels and complete 14 fun missions to top the leaderboard and be crowned champion of the galaxy.

The free games portal will continue to upload a host of fresh new titles throughout the summer for players eager to discover new favorites.

To find out more and to play, visit the website: http://www.myrealgames.com. No registration is required to play any of the free games online, via mobile or PC download.

SOURCE MyRealGames.com