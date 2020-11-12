MyRemoteFA® Receives Federal Trademark Approval

The concept was founded in 2017 and has resonated so much with clients and advisors by bringing real, meaningful change to the delivery of financial advice. The business model combines interactive technology along with a national network of independent advisors with a personal touch, that other remote advice models are lacking.

"As the name implies, MyRemoteFA® provides financial advice remotely or through our National Network of independent advisors to clients across the US. We had no idea how profound that concept would become during the ensuing pandemic," said Heapps.

After leaving John Hancock in 2017, Heapps partnered with industry veteran Robert Mitchell and they founded MyRemoteFA®, powered by Innovative Financial Group (IFG). After several acquisitions, Innovative Financial Group is among the largest of Royal Alliance firms with over 4 billion of AUA. MyRemoteFA® now serves clients in 47 states with over 200 million in AUA.

"Our advisory team uses the latest technology to provide a modern approach to managing our clients' finances. We make it easy for our clients to connect while providing a very personal touch. Clients of MyRemoteFA® have a dedicated, primary advisor to make sure our clients can put a face with a name versus an impersonal call center or algorithm driven platform," said Sean Bove, CFP®, Head of the Advisory Team for MyRemoteFA®.

"MyRemoteFA® is also helping to solve another industry problem, continuity and succession planning. With the average age of the independent advisors approaching 60 years old, clients are demanding their advisor to have a continuity plan. The MyRemoteFA® platform allows us to offer those advisors a turnkey plan and exit strategy putting their client concerns at ease. We have taken what often can be a difficult process for firm owners and streamlined it by providing a continuity and succession agreement, business valuation, a successor with the capacity and expertise to take over their firm, and funding to purchase the business," said Malcolm Thomas, Head of Business Development

"While these are uncertain times, I am excited about the next wave of innovation that will be brought to the financial services industry. Because of the current pandemic, people are becoming more comfortable with a level of technology they never would have considered before. When things go back to our new normal, I believe we will see a plethora of individuals who will no longer see the need to travel across town for an in-person meeting. The lessons learned from MyRemoteFA® are totally transferable to our existing advisors, to allow them the same great platform to communicate with their clients in a post Covid-19 world," says Amy Heapps, Head of Advisor Engagement.

Innovative Financial Group (IFG) is a full-service financial planning and wealth management firm with over 130 affiliated advisors running independent practices. The affiliated advisors in IFG's national network are primarily focused on financial planning and investment management with over 4 billion in AUA. As one of the largest firms within Royal Alliance, IFG is committed to helping financial advisors grow, preserve, and increase the value of their businesses while serving their clients more effectively.

MyRemoteFA® is a financial advisory team delivering planning and advice remotely to clients with a personal touch on their schedule.

