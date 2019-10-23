MyRepChat Announces Integration with FMG Suite

CRYSTAL, Minn. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyRepChat, the leader in compliant texting solutions for the financial services industry, today announced that it has completed an official integration with FMG Suite, the leading marketing software and services platform for financial advisors. The integration allows a MyRepChat user who has a subscription to FMG Suite to access and distribute content from the extensive FMG Suite content library to their clients and prospects through a simple text message.

In today's busy and evolving world, it is imperative that advisors find effective ways to stay connected to clients and prospects with relevant and timely content. The use of text messaging as a valid form of business communication has grown substantially and MyRepChat provides features that set it apart from similar solutions in the marketplace today.

Integrating with FMG Suite means that an advisor can easily answer questions on a range of financial topics by delivering FMG Suite's professionally-produced educational and compliant content to a client or prospect via text message.

According to a Forbes study, 95 percent of texts from a business are read within three minutes of being sent. Cloud communications platform company Twilio reports that 85 percent of consumers want to engage in text conversations for business purposes.

As part of its comprehensive marketing platform, FMG Suite gives advisors full access to its award-winning, FINRA-reviewed and compliance-ready library featuring hundreds of pieces of content. Complete with articles, videos, ebooks, presentations, calculators, quizzes and infographics, the FMG Suite library includes educational materials on a range of financial topics that help drive referrals by engaging prospects and deepening client relationships.

"As a former advisor, I know how valuable this information can be when engaging clients and prospects; however, the challenge of getting the information in front of people created a disconnect. We needed to find a way to increase the speed and the ease of getting this information in front of clients and prospects, so advisors don't forget to email the information and the clients and prospects continue to see their advisor as the source of quality information and advice," said Derrick Girard, CEO of ionlake, the creators of MyRepChat.

"Very simply, the FMG Suite team aims to solve everyday problems facing the financial advisors we serve. We are thrilled to partner with MyRepChat and support this integration because it gives advisors more options to easily deliver high-value communications to their clients," said Dave Christensen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at FMG Suite.

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite delivers the leading advisor marketing platform backed by an award-winning, FINRA-reviewed and compliance-ready content library. Powering the industry's best websites, multimedia content, and communication tools for more than 40,000 advisors and insurance agents, FMG Suite helps them deepen relationships with clients, stay connected with prospects, and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction in the 2019 T3 Software Survey Report by Morningstar, FMG Suite solutions are designed to advance how advisors develop their marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

