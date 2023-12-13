Myriad Advisor Solutions Receives New Kudos for Firm and New CEO

Myriad Advisor Solutions

13 Dec, 2023, 07:04 ET

Plus Video on How to Begin the Entrepreneurial Journey with Danielle White

WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad Advisor Solutions (Myriad), a full-service business advisory firm, announced on January 31, 2023, that Danielle White (White), who was at that time Chief Operating Officer, would be taking the helm as Chief Executive Officer. Today, the firm is announcing several milestones and new accomplishments for White, a millennial, who is rapidly earning a place as a thought leader in her own right.

WHITE SPEAKS AT NASDAQ AND ACADEMY OF MEDICINE ON "THE ENTREPRENEURIAL JOURNEY"

As Myriad's CEO, White was recently asked to travel to New York in order to speak at NASDAQ as well as the New York Academy of Medicine. Her lectures centered on the Entrepreneurial Journey, covering every stage of a company's launch and growth. She also shared critical insights into her journey as an entrepreneur and CEO, including the challenges she has faced as a millennial woman in the male-dominated financial services and technology industries.

"Stepping onto the NASDAQ platform was a moment of pure exhilaration. Carving out your niche in the business world is a journey of epic proportions," said White. "Being able to share my insights on that prestigious stage was a genuine honor. Myriad's commitment, aligned with my own, is to empower entrepreneurs at every turn. The opportunity to speak at NASDAQ is a tangible acknowledgment of our collective efforts, and the sense of accomplishment is truly indescribable."

AWARD NOMINATIONS FOR BOTH MYRIAD AND WHITE

Myriad was nominated for two Prometheus Awards this year: Small/Medium Iowa Technology Company of the Year and CEO of the Year. The Prometheus Awards are hosted every year by the Technology Association of Iowa honoring achievements in the Iowa technology industry. These awards were created to unite technology pioneers, industry leaders, business men and women, educators and government representatives to celebrate the year's most momentous achievements and successes throughout Iowa's technology industry.

"Watching Danielle's rapid ascent as the new CEO of Myriad has been nothing short of remarkable," added Leigh White, CTO and founder of Myriad. "To see a mentee not only embrace the challenges but surpass expectations in such a short time is truly extraordinary. Danielle's growth and impact on Myriad have exceeded all expectations, showcasing her exceptional leadership and strategic prowess. It's a testament to her dedication, vision, and the bright future she is carving for Myriad. This mentee has not only stepped into the shoes but has elevated the journey far beyond, and it's a source of immense pride and joy to witness this incredible achievement."

WHITE WEIGHS IN ON "CRUSHING THE MYTHS OF GOING INDEPENDENT"

Earlier this year while participating at the T3 Technology Tools for Today Conference for financial advisory firms, White offered via a video interview with WMTV what she sees as the keys for professionals who are currently working as financial services representatives for a financial institution, brokerage, or wirehouse as they contemplate "going independent" by either joining an independent Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) or establishing their own business as an RIA. Her key advice is to align goals and implement strategies specific to the needs of the transitioning team.

To see the video in full, click here.

INTERVIEW WITH ACTION! MAGAZINE

Myriad has been a stronghold in the financial industry as well as the independent space for over 14 years, having done thousands of transitions for independent firms. Whether launching a new business, growing or maintaining the firm's clientele or even sunsetting towards a succession or merger, Myriad helps entrepreneurs to navigate obstacles for business owners. As a result, Action! Magazine interviewed Myriad's CEO on the challenges that financial practices are experiencing now — and how to alleviate them.

"Peeling back the onion is key," White commented. "The first thing to determine is where is that client in the cycle of business ownership? Are they truly opening from day one or is their firm evolving into a bigger organization? Step two is evaluating where they are with their goals. Those goals change where the importance in that budget stands."

To see the video interview in full, please click here.

ABOUT MYRIAD ADVISOR SOLUTIONS

Established in 2009, this full-service business advisory and solutions firm has been dedicated to its mission of empowering small business owners to achieve their goals by alleviating the operational demands and challenges which growing businesses invariably face. While its focus has primarily been helping breakaway brokers go independent and independent financial advisors reach new levels of success, Myriad Advisor Solutions (Myriad) also works with other types of privately-held businesses on an individual needs-and-interests basis, providing these developing companies with all-encompassing business solutions, operational guidance, and technical support. The company has assisted in launching over 9,500 successful businesses with more than 3,200 locations established nationwide. As a part of that work, Myriad has configured and managed over 5,000 technology networks. It is the umbrella company for two subsidiary firms: Continuum (which deals with human resources, benefits, payroll, insurance, etc.) and Communications Experts (which specializes in providing services related to the telecommunications industry). CEO Danielle White has been employed by the company since its inception. Leigh White, who previously served as CEO and President, now works on product development and remains on the leadership team. To learn more, please visit MyriadAS.com.

