MYRIAD GENETICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. - MYGN

About the Lawsuit

Myriad Genetics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 12, 2018, the Company revealed that it received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services, regarding "an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid," specifically relating to the Company's hereditary cancer testing dating back to January 1, 2014 (less than four months after the Company launched its myRisk test in September 2013) to the date of the subpoena's issuance.

On this news, the price of Myriad's shares plummeted over 12.14%

