Myriad Venture Partners Strengthens its Myriad Model with the Appointment of Sarah Adams as Partner & Head of Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad Venture Partners , an early-stage venture firm defining the future of business solutions, today announced the appointment of Sarah Adams as Partner & Head of Platform. In this role, Sarah will scale Myriad's portfolio value creation functions and corporate partner networks, deepening the firm's commitment to its differentiated investment approach of connecting best in class founders and startups with Fortune 1000 enterprises.

Myriad has built a reputation for partnering with visionary founders building category-defining companies, leveraging decades of expertise and a deep network of corporate and financial partners to drive critical early traction, and then scale growth. The new Head of Platform role marks a key milestone in advancing the Myriad Model —the firm's approach to pairing formative capital with powerful enterprise partnerships that help founders scale faster, while also providing enterprises with tech-forward partnerships that drive long term profitable growth. The appointment comes amid a wave of transformation in AI, infrastructure, and enterprise software, as breakthrough technologies redefine how businesses operate and compete.

Sarah Adams Joins Myriad as Head of Platform

"I'm thrilled to join Myriad Venture Partners and help scale the firm's distinctive approach to founder and corporate partnerships," said Sarah Adams , new Head of Platform at Myriad Venture Partners. "After 15 years across investing, operating, and advisory roles, I've seen that the best outcomes happen when investors bring more than capital—they bring strategic insight, ecosystem access, and operational rigor. Myriad's commitment to hands-on value creation and its strong network of partners align perfectly with my belief that venture capital is about connecting the right people, knowledge, and resources to build lasting companies."

Based in New York, Sarah will lead Myriad's platform strategy, deepening relationships across the ecosystem, while working alongside portfolio founders and executive teams on enterprise ecosystem development, go-to-market excellence, talent infrastructure, and strategic partnerships.

"Sarah brings a rare blend of investment acumen and operational execution that perfectly embodies what we believe about modern venture capital," said Chris Fisher , Founder & Managing Partner at Myriad Venture Partners. "She has been an investor, an operator, a strategist, and a founder. She understands the messy, non-linear reality of scaling a company because she's lived it. Her appointment reflects our conviction that platform capabilities are not support functions, but a core advantage for our portfolio and for Myriad as a partner of choice."

A seasoned investor-operator, Sarah brings more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of venture capital, private equity, and enterprise technology. She has built and scaled new business functions inside Fortune 500s, advised startups on growth and commercialization, and developed global networks connecting founders, investors, and corporate leaders to accelerate innovation. Sarah joins Myriad after founding Cribstone Ventures, an angel investment platform focused on frontier technologies across AI, enterprise software, cloud infrastructure, and verticalized applications. She was previously a Principal at Consello, advising Fortune 500 C-suites on strategic M&A and value creation initiatives, including Cisco's $28 billion acquisition of Splunk.

Sarah's earlier roles include building and scaling Microsoft's first operating group focused on private equity and venture capital strategy, where she advised portfolio companies of top-tier funds on go-to-market, cloud transformation, and growth strategy. She also held investment and platform positions at Goldman Sachs, JLL Partners, and Duke Capital Partners. Sarah began her career as an operator at an early-stage enterprise SaaS startup in China.

Sarah earned her Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Economics from Bowdoin College.

About Myriad Venture Partners

Myriad Venture Partners is an early-stage venture firm defining the future of business solutions. Investing in visionary AI, B2B software, and industrial transformation leaders, Myriad brings decades of expertise and a robust corporate and financial partnership network. By connecting entrepreneurs, corporate partners, industry leaders, and co-investors, Myriad is changing the ways businesses operate, compete, and create value. The firm is based in New York with portfolio companies across North America and Europe.

For more information, visit www.myriadventures.com .

###

SOURCE Myriad Venture Partners