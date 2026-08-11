Myriad360 Earns Fifteenth Appearance on the Inc. 5000, Ranked No. 3,139 on the 2026 List

Company Recognized for 95.8% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Reflecting Nearly Two Decades of Strategic Evolution and Sustained Success

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360, a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions, today announced it has been ranked No. 3,139 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Recognized for 95.8% revenue growth between 2022 and 2025, the company earned its fifteenth appearance on the prestigious list.

Since first earning a place on the Inc. 5000 in 2009, Myriad360 has consistently delivered through shifting technology trends and economic cycles. Fifteen appearances on the list underscore the company's long track record of sustained growth, strategic evolution, and agility in meeting changing market demands.

The recognition comes during a defining year for Myriad360. Following the acquisition of Advizex Technologies, the company expanded into a global technology platform with enhanced capabilities across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, and managed services — strengthening its ability to help clients modernize their technology environments and solve increasingly complex business challenges. Combined with its highest-ever CRN Solution Provider 500 ranking, a Top 25 placement on CRN's Fast Growth 150, and a third consecutive appearance on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list, the recognition reflects a company that continues to strategically evolve alongside the needs of its clients and the market.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fifteenth time is an incredible milestone because it reflects our consistency," said Jay Miley, CEO and President of Myriad360. "Technology changes quickly, but our approach hasn't. We invest in exceptional people, develop deep technical expertise, and stay focused on helping our clients solve complex challenges. Achieving this level of growth while expanding our capabilities and scaling our business is something we're extremely proud of, and we're excited to build on this momentum."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance – it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions with meticulous execution. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical expertise, we help world-class brands transform complex IT visions into reality. Our tailored approach optimizes technology investments, accelerates business outcomes, and creates a lasting competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit www.myriad360.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Myriad360