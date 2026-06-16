Myriad360 Named HPE Networking Partner of the Year 2026

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360 today announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has named the company HPE Networking Partner of the Year 2026 as part of its Global Partner of the Year Awards program. The award was announced during HPE Discover 2026 and presented at the HPE Partner Growth Summit.

The HPE Global Partner of the Year Awards recognize organizations that help clients achieve meaningful business outcomes through technical expertise, innovation, and strategic execution. Myriad360 earned this recognition through its investment in engineering excellence, strategic collaboration with HPE, and ability to help organizations modernize networks, strengthen cybersecurity, accelerate AI initiatives, and build resilient, high-performance infrastructure. By delivering secure, AI-ready technology environments, Myriad360 enables clients to move faster, operate more efficiently, and create a lasting competitive advantage.

This recognition follows a period of significant growth and expansion for Myriad360. Earlier this year, the company expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Advizex Technologies, forming a global technology platform spanning AI, data, infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, and managed services. Myriad360 was also recently recognized on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500, achieving its highest-ever ranking at No. 85 while earning a place on the list for the fourteenth consecutive year. The company was additionally named to CRN's 2026 Tech Elite 250, earned six placements on CRN's Women of the Channel list, including two Power 80 Solution Provider honorees, and celebrated two team members being recognized as CRN's 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders.

"We're honored to be recognized as HPE Networking Partner of the Year 2026. This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership with HPE and the exceptional work our teams do every day on behalf of our clients," said Jay Miley, CEO and President of Myriad360. "Organizations are looking for trusted advisors who can help them navigate increasingly complex technology decisions while delivering measurable business outcomes. Together with HPE, we're helping clients modernize their environments, accelerate AI-driven innovation, and build the secure, scalable foundations needed for long-term growth."

"The HPE Partner of the Year 2026 Awards spotlight partners who don't just keep pace with innovation, they invest in truly understanding the full HPE portfolio and building the expertise to apply it to real customer challenges," said Simon Ewington, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem at HPE. "That depth of capability is what turns great technology into measurable outcomes for our customers. HPE is proud to celebrate our partners' achievements and help them deliver world-class innovation and services."

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions with meticulous execution. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical expertise, we help world-class brands transform complex IT visions into reality. Our tailored approach optimizes technology investments, accelerates business outcomes, and creates a lasting competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit www.myriad360.com.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

SOURCE Myriad360