Myriad360 Named No. 22 on CRN's 2026 Fast Growth 150 List

CRN Recognizes Myriad360 Among North America's Top 25 Fastest-Growing Technology Solution Providers

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360, a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the company on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list, ranking Myriad360 No. 22 among North America's fastest-growing technology solution providers.

The annual CRN Fast Growth 150 recognizes technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and IT consultants demonstrating the strongest two-year revenue growth across North America. Myriad360 ranked among this year's Top 25 after achieving 81.7% revenue growth between 2023 and 2025, reflecting growing demand for the company's expertise across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and modern infrastructure.

The recognition marks Myriad360's fifth appearance on the Fast Growth 150. Returning to the list for the first time since 2018, the company climbed 91 positions from No. 113 to No. 22, building on a 21% compound annual revenue growth rate between 2018 and 2025.

"Earning a place among the Top 25 on this year's Fast Growth 150 reflects years of sustained execution," said Jay Miley, CEO and President of Myriad360. "Growth at this level isn't driven by a single opportunity or market trend. It's the result of consistently investing in our people, strengthening our technical capabilities, deepening our partnerships, and earning the trust of our clients. As organizations continue to modernize their technology environments, we're committed to helping them navigate complexity, accelerate innovation, and achieve better outcomes."

The recognition builds on a year of significant momentum for Myriad360. In 2026, the company also achieved its highest-ever ranking on the CRN Solution Provider 500, climbing to No. 85 in its fourteenth consecutive year on the list, while also earning a place on the CRN Tech Elite 250 for the sixth time. Together, these achievements position Myriad360 for consideration for CRN's Triple Crown distinction, awarded to solution providers recognized for technical excellence, sustained growth, and market leadership in the same year. The company also expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Advizex Technologies, creating a global technology platform spanning AI, cybersecurity, cloud, data, infrastructure, and managed services.

"The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future-focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow."

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list is available at crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions with meticulous execution. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical expertise, we help world-class brands transform complex IT visions into reality. Our tailored approach optimizes technology investments, accelerates business outcomes, and creates a lasting competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit www.myriad360.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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SOURCE Myriad360