Myriad360's Bryan Sacks and Marshall Sorenson Recognized as CRN 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360, a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bryan Sacks, Field CISO, and Marshall Sorenson, Cybersecurity Solutions Architect, to its 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list.

Now in its seventh year, CRN's Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list spotlights rising star executives, managers, and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and are already making a positive impact on the channel. Selected by the CRN editorial team, the annual list recognizes professionals who demonstrate dedication to business strategy, channel innovation, and organizational growth.

As cybersecurity continues to evolve alongside AI, cloud adoption, and increasingly complex threat landscapes, Marshall and Bryan have emerged as influential leaders helping clients navigate risk, modernize security operations, and align technology investments with business outcomes.

As Field CISO at Myriad360, Bryan Sacks works directly with executive and security leadership teams to bridge cybersecurity strategy and business priorities. Drawing on experience as former Chief Information Security Officer for the State of Indiana and cybersecurity leadership roles supporting enterprise organizations nationwide, Bryan helps clients translate emerging risks and technologies into actionable strategies. Over the past year, he expanded Myriad360's advisory capabilities through the development of cybersecurity rationalization workshops, AI-focused security operations workshops, AI maturity assessments, and executive advisory engagements that have helped organizations optimize investments, reduce complexity, and accelerate strategic decision-making.

As a Cybersecurity Solutions Architect, Marshall Sorenson partners with enterprise clients to design and implement modern security architectures spanning identity, cloud, and Zero Trust initiatives. Over the past year, Marshall expanded his role from identity specialist to broader security advisor, helping drive security-focused revenue growth, strengthening strategic technology partnerships, and supporting multiple six-figure security engagements. He also developed Myriad360's Teleport Readiness Workshop, a repeatable advisory offering that helps organizations assess identity sprawl, privileged access risks, machine identity challenges, and modern infrastructure access requirements while creating new opportunities for strategic security engagements.

"Bryan and Marshall exemplify the next generation of leadership in cybersecurity," said Herb Hogue, Chief Technology Officer of Myriad360. "Both have demonstrated an ability to combine deep technical expertise with strategic business insight, helping our clients solve increasingly complex security challenges while advancing innovation across our organization. This recognition reflects the impact they're already making for our clients, partners, and business, and the forward-thinking mindset that continues to drive Myriad360's momentum."

"The leaders recognized in CRN's 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider list have distinguished themselves as ambitious innovators early in their IT channel careers," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their creativity and impact are already elevating their organizations and the broader channel. We look forward to watching them continue to influence and strengthen the industry in the years ahead."

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list is featured online at crn.com/nextgen.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions with meticulous execution. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical expertise, we help world-class brands transform complex IT visions into reality. Our tailored approach optimizes technology investments, accelerates business outcomes, and creates a lasting competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit www.myriad360.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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SOURCE Myriad360