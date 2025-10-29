Myriad360's Jeremy Manuel Recognized as a CRN 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360, is proud to announce that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jeremy Manuel, Senior Security Solutions Architect, as a 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organization.

The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.

As Senior Security Solutions Architect at Myriad360, Jeremy spearheads AI-driven security programs for world-class enterprise clients, translating complex visions into pragmatic, scalable implementations. Recognized as Myriad360's Solutions Architect of the Year 2025, Jeremy leads SOC modernization initiatives, designs security architectures for Internal Language Models and Generative AI workflows and orchestrates complex global network migrations across hybrid cloud environments. His leadership drives channel innovation through strategic vendor partnerships, technical enablement, and building out Myriad360's lab — a testing environment for developing and validating solutions. Known for translating complex cybersecurity challenges into scalable outcomes, Jeremy advances Myriad360's position as a trusted channel advisor.

"Jeremy's recognition as a CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader reflects the technical excellence and innovative thinking that defines Myriad360," said Jay Miley, CEO of Myriad360. "His ability to architect sophisticated security solutions for complex enterprise environments, while driving channel innovation through vendor partnerships and technical enablement, exemplifies the future of solution provider leadership. Jeremy's work has been instrumental in strengthening our cybersecurity practice and establishing Myriad360 as a trusted authority in AI-driven security. We're incredibly proud to see his contributions recognized by The Channel Company."

"The individuals named to CRN's 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have set themselves apart as driven pioneers in the early stages of their IT channel journeys," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "We celebrate their outstanding and inventive impact on their organizations and the broader IT channel. We're excited to see how they continue to shape and strengthen the channel in the years ahead."

The 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list is available at www.CRN.com/nextgen.

