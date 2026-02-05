myRiva Partners with Mesh to Streamline Travel Booking and Expense Management for Modern Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myRiva, the patented, AI-driven travel marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with Mesh Payments, a leading travel and expense management platform for modern enterprises. The collaboration connects myRiva's travel marketplace directly with Mesh's expense and payments infrastructure, creating a seamless experience that brings travel booking and expense management together in one connected workflow.

Through the integration, travel booked on myRiva is automatically pushed into the Mesh environment, allowing organizations to capture transactions in real time, enforce policy compliance and simplify reconciliation without manual intervention. By eliminating the disconnect between booking and expense reporting, companies gain clearer visibility into travel spend and reduce the administrative burden placed on finance teams and travelers alike.

"Travel booking and expense management have lived in separate systems for far too long," said Michael Kubasik, President of myRiva. "Our partnership with Mesh closes that gap, giving organizations real-time visibility, stronger policy enforcement and a smoother experience for everyone involved, from the traveler booking a trip to the finance team managing spend."

The integrated experience enables companies to manage travel and expenses through a single, connected workflow, reducing the friction that traditionally follows business travel. Finance teams benefit from faster reconciliation and improved oversight, while travelers gain confidence knowing their bookings align with company policies and expense processes automatically.

"Our partnership with myRiva reflects Mesh's ongoing commitment to empowering finance and travel managers with intelligent automation and streamlined workflows," said Oded Zehavi, CEO of Mesh. "By bringing myRiva's expansive travel inventory directly into the Mesh environment, we're helping organizations simplify travel bookings while strengthening expense governance and operational efficiency."

About myRiva

myRiva is a patented, AI-powered travel marketplace designed to unify the entire travel ecosystem. Founded in 2021 by leaders from eBay, American Express, Expedia, Microsoft and BCD, myRiva streamlines planning, booking and trip management through advanced automation and intelligent content delivery. By connecting travelers directly to global suppliers in a single, award-winning platform, myRiva offers exceptional choice, transparency, and efficiency across every trip.

To learn more about the myRiva travel platform and marketplace visit myRiva.com.

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments is a leading travel and expense management platform for global enterprises, integrating corporate cards, expense management, and travel bookings into a single system to streamline the entire T&E lifecycle: from booking to reconciliation. With AI-powered automation, policy controls, and real-time visibility, Mesh simplifies corporate spending and improves operational efficiency. Today, more than 2,000 enterprise customers leverage Mesh to optimize financial operations and strengthen compliance.

SOURCE myRiva