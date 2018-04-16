Myrna Soto Joins Trident Capital Cybersecurity As A Partner

"Myrna is a tremendous addition to our team given her demonstrated success managing global cybersecurity and technology risk programs at leading Fortune 500 companies," said J. Alberto Yepez, Co-founder and Managing Director at Trident Cybersecurity. "Her broad industry insights, business acumen and experience serving in public company boards will bring invaluable perspective to our investment activities and to the growth of our portfolio companies. Myrna is a champion of diversity and has been recognized multiple times as one of the most powerful women in cybersecurity and most powerful Latinas in business."

Soto was previously Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Security Officer of Comcast Corp., which she joined in 2009. In this role, she was responsible for the alignment and development of cyber and data security strategies and policies across the entire Comcast enterprise, including Comcast Cable, NBC Universal, Comcast Spectacor and Comcast Platform Services. Earlier at Comcast, Soto was chief infrastructure and information security officer, responsible for enterprise information and infrastructure security strategy and operations for Comcast Cable.

She has a total of 25 years of information security and technology leadership expertise across a number of industries and has served in leadership positions at American Express, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Kemper Insurance and MGM Resorts.

Soto was also recently named to Fortune magazine's "50 Most Powerful Latinas in Business" for the second consecutive year and has been recognized by SC Magazine among the "Top 10 Power Players for Women in Security" and among the Top 100 Technology Executives by the Hispanic IT Executive Council.

"Trident Cybersecurity is an exceptional firm that has created a unique approach to investing in cybersecurity by leveraging the specialized expertise of the team," said Myrna Soto. "I came to know Trident Cybersecurity through my interactions with the team and portfolio companies, as well as my role as a member of the Trident Cybersecurity Advisory Council. Over the years, I have been impressed by the close collaboration and amount of time they invest in their portfolio companies and network of relationships," Soto added. "Needless to say, I am very excited to join this seasoned, dedicated team."

Soto serves on the board of directors at CMS Energy/Consumers Energy and Spirit Airlines and on the advisory board of Bay Dynamics. She also served on the advisory board of Skyhigh Networks until its recent acquisition by McAfee. She also serves as the vice-chair of the board of the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC).

Soto holds a bachelor's degree from Florida International University and a M.S. degree and MBA from Nova Southeastern University. She also holds a master's certification in project management from George Washington University.

About Trident Capital Cybersecurity

Trident Capital Cybersecurity is a $300 million fund exclusively investing in cybersecurity companies. The firm brings deep industry expertise and a strong network of relationships. Trident Capital Cybersecurity's 50-person Cybersecurity Advisory Council includes industry CEOs, security entrepreneurs, senior information security executives, and former government security leaders. Portfolio companies include 4iQ, Attivo, Appthority, Bayshore Networks, BehavioSec, CyberCube Analytics, ID Experts, IronNet Cybersecurity, Prevoty, and ReversingLabs. The firm's principals have been investing in cybersecurity since 1998 and have made a total of 35 cybersecurity investments. For more information, please visit www.tridentcybersecurity.com.

