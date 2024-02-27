Myron Unruh joins MINES & Associates as Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES & Associates (MINES), a leading provider of international employee assistance programs (EAP) and behavioral health services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Myron Unruh as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

With over three decades of experience in the healthcare industry, Myron Unruh brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at MINES. Throughout his career, Myron has developed key strategies for integrated care, leading to significant financial gains and enhanced member satisfaction. He has held various C-Suite level positions within healthcare organizations, including CEO, where he successfully turned around underperforming entities, achieving remarkable financial growth while ensuring regulatory compliance. Myron's strategic vision and operational expertise have been instrumental in driving organizational success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Myron Unruh to our executive leadership team as COO! With a strong background in healthcare, his expertise in integrated care, EAP, and strategic operations will be invaluable. With Myron as part of the team, we are confident that his contributions will significantly strengthen our growth and presence in the behavioral health sector both domestically and internationally." - Dani Kimlinger, CEO, MINES & Associates

As COO, Myron will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, including client services, provider network management, and strategic initiatives. He will play a key role in further enhancing MINES' service offerings and expanding its reach in the behavioral health market.

"I am excited to join MINES and serve the company's mission of providing high-quality behavioral health services," said Myron Unruh. "I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver innovative solutions and support to our clients and their employees."

About MINES:

MINES is an international business psychology firm operating across all 50 states and 43 countries. Comprising two key divisions—health psychology and organizational psychology—MINES has been a leader in its field since 1981. MINES award-winning offerings encompass a comprehensive range of solutions, including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, onsite behavioral healthcare, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk and disease management, specialty behavioral health PPO services, and other behavioral health initiatives.

