Myrtelle to Host a Symposium on Canavan Disease Clinical Trial Updates and Future Directions for Oligodendrocyte Targeting AAVs at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting in Baltimore on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtelle Inc. ("Myrtelle" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing transformative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, will host a symposium on Canavan disease (CD) clinical trial updates and future directions for oligodendrocyte targeting AAVs at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 8, 2023, at 8:30 am EDT in Baltimore. The symposium will highlight development of gene therapy targeting oligodendrocytes for Canavan disease, updates on the company's First in Human (FIH) open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial using its proprietary vector (rAAV-Olig001-ASPA), and the discovery of novel oligodendrocyte targeting AAV capsids. Oligodendrocytes perform numerous key functions in the brain - including the production of myelin, the insulating material that enables proper neuronal function – and are now appreciated as having roles in a range of diseases. Myrtelle is developing a unique toolkit, including a proprietary class of recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) vectors that directly target these cells thereby providing potential treatment options for diseases in the company pipeline.

Symposium speakers include:

- Paola Leone, Ph.D., Professor and Director of the Cell and Gene Therapy Center at Rowan-Virtua SOM & School of Translational Biomedical Engineering & Sciences Virtua Health College of Medicine and Life Sciences of Rowan University will cover the history of her work in Canavan disease in her talk on the "Development of a Gene Therapy for Canavan Disease Targeting Oligodendrocytes."

- Rob Lober, M.D. Ph.D. Principal Investigator on Myrtelle's Canavan Disease Gene Therapy Trial and Attending Neurosurgeon at Dayton Children's Hospital and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine will present on a case study from Myrtelle's Phase 1/2 First-in-Human Gene Therapy Clinical Trial in Patients with Canavan Disease in his talk titled, "Oligodendrocyte Targeted Gene Therapy for Canavan Disease."

- Patrick Aldrin-Kirk, Ph.D. Chief Science Officer at rAAVen, an AAV engineering company focused on generating innovative vectors for the next generation of gene therapies, will present on the "Discovery of Novel Oligodendrocyte Targeting AAV Capsids" and potential disease targets.

"As a leader in oligodendrocyte targeted therapies, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to host a symposium at ASGCT's annual conference," said Jordana Holovach, Head of Communications and Community at Myrtelle. "This symposium provides a unique forum to highlight the critical but underappreciated role of oligodendrocytes in the overall health of the brain and as a potential target for treating neurodegenerative diseases. We are excited by the potential of our evolving toolbox for delivering therapeutic constructs to oligodendrocytes and impacting disease targets that are inherently intractable by nature. We look forward to sharing our insights and generating further interest into the oligodendrocyte story at the symposium."

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Location: Baltimore Convention Center – Room 324 – 326

Time: 8:30 am – 9:30 am

ABOUT MYRTELLE

Myrtelle Inc. is a gene therapy company focused on developing transformative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a proprietary platform, intellectual property, and portfolio of programs and technologies supporting innovative gene therapy approaches for neurodegenerative diseases. Myrtelle has an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer Inc. for its Canavan disease program. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.myrtellegtx.com.

ABOUT CANAVAN DISEASE

Canavan disease (CD) is a fatal childhood genetic brain disease caused by mutations in the ASPA gene (ASPA) which prevent the normal expression of aspartoacylase, a critical enzyme produced in oligodendrocytes. The lack of normal aspartoacylase expression negatively impacts brain development, including myelin production. Patients with CD are impacted at birth but may appear normal until several months old when symptoms begin to develop. Poor head control, abnormally large head size, difficulty in eye tracking, excessive irritability, severely diminished muscle tone, and delays in reaching motor milestones, such as rolling, sitting, and walking, are the typical initial manifestations of CD. As the disease progresses, seizures, spasticity, difficulties in swallowing, and overall muscle deterioration emerge with most affected children developing life-threatening complications by approximately 10 years of age. Currently, there are no cures for CD, and only palliative treatments are available.

More information on Myrtelle's clinical trial in Canavan disease can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov/ under the identifier NCT04833907 or by emailing [email protected].

