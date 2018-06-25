Myrtle Consulting Group Announces Acquisition of Kalium Consulting

With a well-aligned approach to operational excellence across both firms, the acquisition will bring added expertise and solutions to both Myrtle and Kalium clients. Kalium will supplement the existing Myrtle offering within the mining, metals and heavy asset industries by deepening expertise and capabilities therein. The addition will also accelerate the Myrtle move into these areas, while building on the previous Myrtle success of delivering long-term, sustainable results.

The acquisition brings three new leaders in operations consulting to the highly experienced Myrtle executive team. Jason Erny, formerly Managing Partner at Kalium, will assume the role of CFO at Myrtle. Mark Hampel, co-founder of Kalium, joins Myrtle as the Director of Operations within the metals and mining sectors. Additionally, Lance Hartley, Co-founder of Kalium, joins Myrtle as Principal and Vice President and will lead metals and mining sectors.

Kalium's strong presence in Canada, the United States, South America and Europe will further strengthen Myrtle's geographical reach.

"Myrtle's strengths and values complement Kalium's and we're excited about the capabilities and resources—particularly around digital transformation and data analytics—that Myrtle will bring to Kalium clients," said Hartley. "The firms' collective reputations for helping organizations make lasting operational improvements that significantly move the needle and deliver bottom-line results is a true win-win for everyone."

"Expanding further into these markets has been on our radar for some time and through the acquisition, we have now deepened experience and expertise to benefit those sectors," said Edwin Bosso, founder and CEO of Myrtle Consulting Group. "There's a strong synergy between both firms that extends not only to a shared culture, but also to core company values and beliefs that are at the heart of how we do business every day. We look forward to expanding the Myrtle family and bringing the skilled Kalium staff into our fold."

About Myrtle Consulting Group

Myrtle Consulting Group is a leading, value-based operations consultancy engaging with global organizations to transform operational performance within the aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, discrete manufacturing, food and beverage, life sciences, metals, mining, chemicals, oil and gas, utilities and pulp and paper industries. Using a practical, needs-based approach, Myrtle incorporates values, multiple methodologies and technologies into custom solutions toward specific customer challenges that improve overall operational performance and generate lasting business transformation.

