Myrtle Consulting Group Pays It Forward, Investing in Communities and Shaping the Future

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle Consulting Group, a leading operations consulting company dedicated to helping global manufacturing, processing, and distribution organizations transform operational performance, announced today the launch of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative with an investment in our nation's future.

Myrtle believes that being part of the Houston community means playing an active role and giving back in ways that foster growth and development. For many children in the Houston community, basic school supplies are considered a luxury. Every child deserves equal access to school supplies, so the Myrtle team partnered with a local school, providing school supplies to students in need.

Kenya Bosso, a staffing consultant at Myrtle, led the initiative and spent months working with the Houston Independent School District (HISD) to identify the most appropriate location and supplies needed. "When we identified philanthropy as our focus area for 2019, we put our efforts toward helping young people, which aligns with Myrtle Millennial's Launch recruiting program aimed at attracting college students and recent graduates as potential interns and junior consultants," said Bosso. "With guidance from HISD, we connected with Foerster Elementary and after our first meeting with the principal, were moved to help with more than just school supplies to empower students with the tools they need to be successful and comfortable."

The team hosted an empowerment luncheon for the school's teaching staff before students returned for the 2019-2020 school year. During the luncheon, Myrtle fed the stomachs and souls of dedicated teachers and staff by providing a school supply pack for every student in the school, more than 150 pairs of shoes and several dozen school uniforms for students in need. The school was also provided with a gift from Texas State Optical (TSO), which donated 50 coupons for ten-dollar vision tests for the school nurse to distribute as needed.

Myrtle's investment in the future is not limited to the company's headquarters in Houston. The team also invests in communities where Myrtle operates and its clients are located. Through opportunities with the GM Diversity Team, a non-profit in the Detroit area, and Fifth Third Bank, Myrtle donated school supplies to students for the upcoming school year. Myrtle's Global Supply Diversity Manager, Che McFerrin, states, "Being equipped with the right tools allows children to focus on the most important part of school. We are thrilled to play a role in ensuring these future leaders concentrate on the most important part of their education experience."

Throughout the year, Myrtle will roll out additional CSR initiatives, including volunteering at the Houston Food Bank, in Houston.

Myrtle lives and works through a united set of core values that spell out the acronym RESPECT; results-focused, ethical, strategic, pragmatic, engaged, committed, and tenacious. Whether on a project or engaged in its communities, Myrtle provides operational transformation for clients and plays an active role in shaping future generations.

