mysherpas Powers Mountain America with Lending Tech in record 42 Days

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mysherpas, a trusted guide in digital lending transformation serving credit unions, community banks and NBFIs, has revealed today the successful implementation of its exclusive, cloud-based lending offering with Mountain America Credit Union's business lending group. This rollout was completed in an unparalleled 42-day period—12x faster than the industry standard of 18 months. The transformation involved educating over 100 business lending team members and incorporating the credit union's existing workflows onto mysherpas' no-code lending platform. This expedited schedule was achieved thanks to mysherpas' distinctive Summit Success Process (SSP), which blends rapid execution with strategic foresight to guarantee sustainable transformations that can be measured.

The collaboration redefined what's possible in credit-union technology rollouts, pairing rapid deployment with meticulous process alignment. By leveraging the SSP, the teams eliminated redundant systems, simplified data flows and created clarity across Mountain America's commercial, small-business and SBA lending processes — all while maintaining business continuity ahead of the credit union's upcoming core conversion. "This wasn't another software install, it was a business acceleration," said Chad Witcher, Vice President of Business Lending at Mountain America Credit Union. "mysherpas came in with a deep understanding of lending. They worked side-by-side with our teams to simplify workflows, move us off SharePoint and deliver measurable results within weeks without cutting corners or compromising quality."

The Summit Success Process gives financial institutions a detailed, data-driven view of their lending operations before implementation begins, ensuring every improvement is intentional and built to last. "Speed without strategy is chaos," said Joshua Talbert, CEO of mysherpas. "The SSP is what makes our results stick. It's not just about going live fast; it's about staying optimized long after go-live. MACU's focus and engagement allowed us to deliver transformation that's both immediate and enduring."

What sets mysherpas apart from other fintech companies focused on business lending is its combination of technology, expertise and partnership. Which directly addresses the fundamental issues in lending technology today: lack of adoption, frustration with conversions, and the realization that most technology rollouts fail to support the daily workflows of business lending teams. The company's patented cloud architecture acts as a unified workflow layer across existing systems — replacing scattered tools like email, Outlook, Box, Dropbox, Teams, Slack, task management, and SharePoint with one secure, intuitive workspace. The platform complements any existing LOS or core technologies. With an intuitive user experience, team members can master their daily workflows and start seeing immediate results—regardless of lending experience.

"We don't sell to everyone," added Talbert. "We partner with organizations ready to move decisively and achieve a measurable impact. Our technology adapts to the way lenders actually work, and our people guide the process, so transformation is fast, focused and built to last."

The partnership between Mountain America and mysherpas sets a new benchmark for implementation excellence, proving that digital transformation can be both swift and sustainable when guided by purpose, process and precision.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $21 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

About mysherpas.ai

mysherpas is a secure, cloud-based lending solutions that serving credit unions, community banks, and NBFIs modernize lending operations without disrupting what already works. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, mysherpas uses its proprietary Summit Success Process and patented workflow architecture to align people, process and technology. This drives faster adoption, higher ROI and sustainable results. Your Trusted Lending Guide — Learn more at mysherpas.ai.

