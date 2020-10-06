MyShopManager Acquired By Performant Capital

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the successful sale of the SaaS company MyShopManager to private equity firm Performant Capital.

MyShopManager was launched in 2015 and provides sophisticated, market-leading software for automotive repair shops looking to increase customer acquisition and retention. With extensive features and a refined process, the business allows users to employ multi-channel sales strategies across numerous platforms. By combining this with the unique value proposition of offering customized marketing services, allowing users to grow their own businesses, MyShopManager has become a reputable brand and a market-leader within the industry. Visit www.myshopmanager.com for additional information.

Performant Capital has acquired MyShopManager and uNotifi, a cloud-based customer relationship management platform and formed Dealer Holdings, a SaaS provider of marketing automation software and services.

"We're pleased to have closed our investments in Dealer Holdings, combining two leading SaaS platforms into a best-in-class solution for automotive marketing automation," said Michael Ciaglia of Performant Capital, "The FE team was great to work with throughout the process, and they helped guide the transaction to a positive outcome for all parties."

Jon Dickson, co-founder of MyShopManager, expressed similar optimism for the SaaS business' outlook, stating, "I'm very proud of the entire team at MyShopManager for getting to this milestone and excited to see how they continue to grow in the coming years. FE International was very professional and organized throughout the process and matched us with Performant Capital, a suitor that not only met our terms but truly understood what was unique about our business and how our team's culture set us apart."

Ismael Wrixen, CEO of FE International, Inc., commented, "This represents yet another landmark deal for FE International, and demonstrates the increasing levels of PE demand for well-run mid-sized SaaS businesses."

FE International served as sole sell-side advisor on the acquisition of MyShopManager.

About Performant Capital

Performant Capital is a Chicago-based, lower middle market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-driven companies. Performant acquires businesses across SaaS, technology-enabled services, and data intelligence products and services. With over 50 years of collective investing and operating experience in these sectors, Performant's principals seek opportunities where its depth of investing, operating expertise, and partner network can materially impact performance. More information on Performant Capital can be found at www.performantcapital.com.

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A Advisor of SaaS, E-Commerce & Content businesses and the preeminent valuation thought leader in the industry. Founded in 2010, the leadership team has over 50 years of combined experience in investment banking, strategy consulting, technology, and entrepreneurship. The Firm offers comprehensive exit planning services, as well as direct access to an established network of international investors.

With headquarters in New York and regional offices in San Francisco, London, and Hong Kong, FE International is a truly global company. FE was named No. 8 Fastest Growing Financial Services Company in the Americas in 2020 by the Financial Times (No. 133 overall) and is a two-time Inc. 5000 company. Visit www.feinternational.com for more information.

