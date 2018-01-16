mysimpleshow Kicks Off a New Era of Blended Learning With Gratuitous 'Classroom' Solution

BERLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With its do-it-yourself tool mysimpleshow.com, the explainer video pioneer simpleshow is now revolutionizing teaching and learning. More than 200,000 users already use the intelligent and user-friendly text-to-video application to create explainer videos for business, personal or educational purposes. The video creator is particularly popular with educators, who take advantage of the simple video creation process. mysimpleshow now supports them with a tailored and free offer.

mysimpleshow "Classroom" offers the full variety of design functions in the tool and focuses on collaborative learning: up to 50 students can create joint video projects that promote their creativity and teamwork. Previously, a price tag was still attached to this comprehensive offer. The creators of simpleshow have now decided to make the "Classroom" offer available free of charge, in addition to the free basic account.

Karsten Boehrs, CEO of simpleshow, explains the idea behind this step: "We are making our contribution towards creating a better education system, one that is evolving from standardized frontal teaching to flipped classrooms and integrated learning. Every teacher, pupil, student and anyone involved in education should be able to create their own explainer videos - together, interactively and at no charge."

The explainer video creator mysimpleshow.com uses a high level of artificial intelligence to automatically create video content from text. This means that users can create efficient explainer videos in just a few minutes and personalize them using a simple process. The application can currently process English and German text input.

About simpleshow: simpleshow is the market leader for professional explainer video production and so far has produced several thousand clips in more than 50 languages worldwide. With offices in Luxembourg, Berlin, Stuttgart, London, Zurich, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo, more than 150 employees serve customers around the globe. simpleshows explain complex topics in short, entertaining and easy-to-understand videos; and its methodology is trusted by major blue-chip corporations worldwide. Today, the company offers a variety of formats, from simple online videos to innovative and interactive online courses, and its online video maker mysimpleshow.

