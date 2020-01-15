MySize Announces Integration of MySizeID for U.S. Polo Assn. Through the Shopify Platform

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that the sport inspired brand U.S. Polo Assn., has integrated the MySizeID widget for men's dress shirt size recommendations through the Shopify platform.

In partnership with Shopify, an e-commerce platform powering one million businesses worldwide, fashion and apparel retailers are able to deploy the MySizeID solution through a simple integration of the MySizeID widget on their website. MySizeID is a turnkey solution that helps online shoppers choose the appropriate apparel size for a specific brand, based on the shopper's real-time body measurements.

Cliff Lelonek, President of JRA Trademark Company, the North American licensee of U.S. Polo Assn., stated, "We were looking for technology that would provide our customers with a quick and efficient measurement solution. We have customers nationwide and we want to ensure that our customers are purchasing the correct sized items for their bodies. Men's dress shirts in particular are hard to measure. However, by using MySizeID, customers can confidently shop and know they are purchasing the right fit. We are committed to providing our customers the best possible shopping experience while reducing the hassle, time and expense of merchandise return."

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, stated, "Through the Shopify platform, we have been able to attract retailers worldwide that are searching for a user-friendly measurement solution that enhances the consumer's shopping experience. By increasing the shopper's confidence, we are also assuring the correct conversion rate for the retailer while minimizing returns. We are excited to work with U.S. Polo Assn. and look forward to potentially expanding MySizeID throughout their online platform."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 4th largest sports licensor and 36th overall in License Global magazine's 2019 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors", U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Basketball Association.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

