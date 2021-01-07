MySize Attending CES 2021 After Announcing Footwear Solution

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, is attending the annual CES convention. The attendance comes amid the announcement of its new footwear solution which will be exhibited, alongside its apparel-focused MySizeID app, its logistics offering BoxSize, and DIY solution.

The company's smartphone-based body measurement technology has helped shoppers purchase items with confidence that they are receiving the perfect fit. MySize's footwear solution significantly expands the platform's fitting capabilities and is in preliminary use by existing customers. The new solution can be easily integrated with all leading e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, and Magento.

This year, at CES the MySize team will present its full suite of solutions, which include MySizeID for footwear and apparel, BoxSize for parcel carriers, and DIY solutions. Sales people from all regions including, US, UK, Italy, Germany, France, Netherlands, Turkey and Israel will be presenting and available for scheduled in depth discussions either during or following the event.

Global demand for footwear fell by approximately 22.2% over the past year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, largely because finding shoes depends on fitting in brick-and-mortar stores. That same trend is noticeable in apparel as well, where customers are apprehensive about going through the hassle of ordering incorrectly. MySize's patented algorithms are designed to solve the issue of reducing returns, the majority of which are caused by sizing mishaps.

"Sizing technology for footwear, apparel and logistics has been a growing opportunity for brands for years, but this year that technology has become absolutely vital with the rise of e-commerce," said Ronen Luzon, CEO and founder of MySize. "We're excited to showcase our solutions, including our brand new footwear solution at this year's CES at such a pivotal time for companies to get sizing right in order to decrease returns, increase customer satisfaction, and make the e-commerce era work for them."

The team at MySize created a system that uses a patented algorithm to measure customers with their smartphone sensors, without using the camera. MySize provides shoppers with a highly accurate body fit while ensuring complete privacy and convenience.

Although this year's event is unlike any other, the focus on critical issues such as the environment, customer journey, and a truly omnichannel experience are a perfect fit with MySize's offering.

For more information on MySize's CES participation, please visit the CES 2021 Exhibitor Directory.

