MySize Attending NRF 2021 and Showcasing Its Omni-Channel Solution Tackling Returns

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, is attending the annual NRF convention. The company's focus will be in highlighting its easily embedded MySizeID app, to solve returns issues and allow retailers to offer a truly omnichannel shopping experience.

The company's smartphone-based body measurement technology is embedded on retailers' websites and integrated into the retailers' app, enabling shoppers to purchase items with complete confidence that they are receiving the perfect fit. Customers enjoy accurate sizing by utilizing their smartphones' sensors once to measure themselves and combining those measurements with MySize's record of existing inventory details.

The MySizeID solution, thanks to its partnership with GK Software, developed a plug-in into GK's cloud4retail omnipos platform that enables all channels, including in-store touchpoints. Allowing assistants to support customers in real-time via a fetching of correct sizing for every item. The platform also includes customized profiles for the shoppers themselves and their family, allowing for a frictionless buying experience. See the solution in action here .

This year, at NRF the MySize team will present its MySizeID apparel and footwear solutions. Sales people from all regions including, US, UK, Italy, Germany, France, Netherlands, Turkey and Israel will be available for scheduled in-depth discussions either during or following the event.

With online return rates standing at an astronomical 30%, compared to only 8% for online purchases and a shift towards e-commerce, the issue of returns is more important to solve than ever. The shift to e-commerce also drastically changed the customer service and experience landscape and necessitates retailer investment in an omnichannel experience that "wows" customers and spurs customer loyalty. MySize's patented algorithms solve both of these issues for retailers, while requiring little in the way of onboarding or integration hassle.

"Implementing sizing technology prior to Covid-19 was a solution that made sense for retailers, now, with the shift to e-commerce, it's an absolute must," said Ronen Luzon, CEO and founder of MySize. "We're excited to showcase our MySizeID solutions for apparel and footwear at this year's NRF because now more than ever, an embrace of sizing is necessary for a true omnichannel experience and a decrease in costly returns."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, ecommerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website. www.mysizeid.com . Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

