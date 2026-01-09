MySize Inc. Advances AI Roll-Up Strategy in Retail and Fashion Through Targeted Acquisition Focus

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), a provider of AI-powered technology solutions for the global retail and fashion industries, today announced that it is advancing its strategic initiative to build a scalable AI-driven platform through the identification and potential acquisition of complementary technology companies.

The Company's strategy is centered on a disciplined "AI roll-up" approach, focused on selectively acquiring businesses with proven technologies, proprietary data assets, and established customer relationships that can be efficiently integrated into MySize's existing ecosystem. This approach is designed to accelerate innovation, expand market reach, and enhance the value delivered to retailers and brands worldwide.

In parallel, MySize is evaluating select opportunities beyond pure technology companies, including retail and commerce-oriented businesses that can benefit from the Company's AI capabilities, data infrastructure, and operational expertise. As a group, MySize is building a diversified, integrated fashion platform designed to serve brands and retailers across the full value chain — combining AI technology, circular fashion and recommerce, overstock management, and international growth through wholesale and licensing models.

MySize is primarily evaluating opportunities in areas including:

AI-powered size and fit recommendation technologies

Data-driven personalization and customer experience platforms

AI solutions for inventory optimization and e-commerce performance

Circular fashion, resale, and recommerce technologies

Advanced analytics and consumer intelligence systems

The Company intends to leverage its operational experience, technology infrastructure, and growing global footprint to integrate acquired capabilities into its platforms, including Naiz Fit, while driving both organic and inorganic growth.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented:

"We believe the retail and fashion industries are entering a new phase where scale, data, and AI capabilities will increasingly determine long-term winners. Our roll-up strategy is designed to bring together specialized technologies and data sets under a unified platform, allowing us to move faster, serve customers more comprehensively, and create long-term shareholder value."

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a global leader in omnichannel e-commerce platforms and AI-driven sizing solutions, including MySizeID and Naiz Fit. The Company's solutions are designed to drive revenue growth, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experiences for business clients worldwide.

