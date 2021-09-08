MySize Rolls Out New Rewards Program, Offering Perks For Making More Eco-Friendly, Better Fitting Purchases

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced the addition of a virtual coins feature to its MySizeID widget, available for e-commerce retailers who implement the solution on their sites and apps. Registered MySizeID users can earn redeemable virtual coins by making sustainable and size-accurate purchases from the partnered retailers.

After making a purchase using the MySizeID widget, customers earn virtual coins as a thank you for shopping sustainably. The number of coins earned on a MySizeID purchase is measured by eco-metrics -- water saved, landfill waste prevented, emissions avoided -- compared to purchases made not using the widget. Customers can later redeem their earned coins for discounts, promotions, or free items.

With roughly 11 million tons of textile waste ending up in landfills in 2018 and up to 70% of online apparel returns being blamed on poor fit, incentivizing customers to use MySizeID's widget with the virtual coin feature empowers users to purchase correctly fitting clothes while helping retailers avoid costly returns, prevent logistical headache, and lessen environmental impact.

Using MySizeID, customers can purchase with the confidence that they are buying the right size the first time, drastically reducing return rates. A trusted partner of leading brands including Levi's, Speedo, and Boyish Jeans, as well as e-commerce platforms including Shopify, WooCommerce, Bitrix, LightSpeed and more, MySizeID has been proven to reduce returns by as much as 50%, and increase average order value by as much as 30%.

Customers want to support sustainability efforts – an estimated 77% of Americans are concerned about the environmental impact of products they buy. Virtual coins offer transparency for customers to see how their purchases with MySizeID fare up to industry average when it comes to key environmental metrics.

"The virtual coins are a win-win-win for customers, for retailers, and for the environment. Customers get rewarded for doing the shopping they're already doing and getting a highly accurate fit, retailers get to cut the costs associated with returns and give a better customer experience, all while our planet reaps the benefit of a lower carbon footprint," said Ronen Luzon, CEO, and Founder of MySize.

"We believe the MySizeID coins reward program is going to help build customer loyalty for our partnered e-commerce retailers. For brands that are eager to embrace sustainability and go green, MySizeID coins are the perfect step. Consumers are more environmentally aware than ever before, and they've expressed a strong preference for supporting brands that are earth-friendly. By implementing MySizeID coins, brands can demonstrate their company values around sustainability in a clear way that resonates with customers."

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ,NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram, and Twitter .

