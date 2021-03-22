MySize to Launch App for Evropeyskiy Mall, Streamlining In-Person Shopping From Browsing to Point of Sale

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of e-commerce measurement solutions, today today announced the planned launch of their application supported by Evropeyskiy Mall, the largest shopping center in Russia. The app will give consumers an ultra streamlined in-person shopping experience, allowing them to virtually obtain fits for apparel at dozens of retailers in the mall, along with seamless cashier-free purchasing via in-app check out.

With some 600,000 daily visitors, the Evropeyskiy Mall is the second most popular mall in the world and the most visited shopping center in Europe. The industry-leading retail and entertainment complex boasts 180,000 m² of floor space distributed over eight levels, 250 clothing and footwear stores, 30 cosmetics and perfumery stores, 70 accessories and jewelry stores, 50 sports and children's stores, as well as 100 electronics and household appliance stores, and more than 30 restaurants and cafes.

Visitors to the Evropeyskiy Mall will be able to download the MySizeID app, which leverages sensors already built into the customers' smartphones, to instantly obtain highly accurate clothing sizes in any brand's apparel.

By giving customers the online shopping convenience of independently managed purchases, paired with the in-person retail benefit of being able to leave the mall with an item physically in hand, MySize and Evropeyskiy Mall are giving consumers an unparalleled next-generation shopping experience.

"The MySizeID Evropeyskiy Mall app is the culmination of years of innovative technology and hard-earned wisdom about what offers the most value to consumers and retailers," said Ronen Luzon, CEO, and Founder of MySize. "By pairing the best benefits of the online shopping experience and our fit technology with the advantages of in-person retail, our app offers a unique hybrid omnichannel approach that provides serious value to both customers and merchants."

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ,NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram, and Twitter .

