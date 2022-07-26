MySize's Smart Mirror Positioned to Serve the Rise of Hybrid Retail; Gen Z Consumers Most Likely to be Hybrid Shoppers

FirstLook Smart Mirror Featured on Israel's Channel 13, View - HERE

MySize Receives Strong Interest in Smart Mirror from Current and Prospective Customers

AIRPORT CITY, Israel , July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced that its FirstLook Smart Mirror, designed to serve the hybrid retail customer, was recently featured on Israeli channel 13 as an innovative retail tool that serves evolving shopping habits.

MySize’s Smart Mirror

FirstLook Smart Mirror is an interactive, mirror-like touch display that provides shoppers in physical stores with an enhanced, online shopping experience and contactless checkout. Seamlessly fitting into any retail environment, it can be placed in fitting rooms and other high-traffic, strategic locations.

An IBM report titled "Retail Industry Reshapes with Hybrid Cloud and AI to Help Meet Shifting Consumer Shopping and Sustainability Preferences" provided in-depth data on the rise of hybrid shopping—as consumers are increasingly mixing physical and digital channels. One in four consumers surveyed stated hybrid shopping as their preferred method, with 62% of consumers surveyed stating they are willing to change their purchasing habits to reduce environmental impact. Importantly, Gen Z consumers surveyed were the most likely to be hybrid shoppers. More than 50% of consumers surveyed had already used or would like to try tech-enabled touchpoints in a physical store environment according to a report by the IBM Institute for Business Value..

"The launch of FirstLook Smart Mirror is ideally timed with the rise of hybrid shopping and with consumers' desire to reduce environmental impact, which is significant as it relates to apparel returns. MySize identified this opportunity early on, and we are now seeing strong interest in our smart mirror both from our current clients who are using MySizeID on their ecommerce sites, as well as from prospective new customers," said Ronen Luzon, CEO, and Founder of MySize. "Offering a hyper-personalized measurements profile, powered by a QR code, the mirror recommends to shoppers the best pieces for them based on the stock currently in store, along with an in-booth checkout option. FirstLook Smart Mirror leverages our MySizeID AI and cloud-based tech to serve our installed retailer customer base's physical stores."

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

