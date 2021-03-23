mySongbird™ Announces Licensing Partnership with Universal Music Group's Mercury Studios, Acquires Rights for Hundreds of Concerts and Music Documentaries

MESA, Ariz., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mySongbird (or "the Company"), a unique streaming platform for live and classic concert performances and music documentaries, today announced its contract with multi-faceted content studio, Mercury Studios (or "Mercury")—established in 2020 by Universal Music Group (UMG), a world leader in music-based entertainment. Under the licensing partnership, mySongbird has acquired the rights to thousands of hours of live concert footage and documentaries of iconic bands like the Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac, new concerts like Imagine Dragons and Mumford & Sons as well documentaries featuring Bob Dylan and John Lennon.

Launched in late 2020, mySongbird is continuing to expand its live concert and streaming entertainment offerings for fans of live music. This announcement marks the beginning of mySongbird's strategic efforts to expand its platform through licensing partnerships and collaborations. The Company will continue to broaden its online catalogue as live performances begin to occur more frequently by producing its own content which will align interests of artists and fans and be available for members through mySongbird's unique immersive virtual offerings.

"Concert videos from Mercury Studios dating back to the 1960s are an invaluable source of entertainment and we're delighted to add these to our platform," said Mike Mountford, Founder and CEO of mySongbird. "On mySongbird, fans will virtually transport to concerts of their favorite artists, both classic and modern."

The subscription-based media platform currently offers around 500 live concerts across multiple genres, including classic rock, new wave, pop, punk, jazz, etc. Its robust library continues to grow on a monthly basis to provide viewers with a constant variety of shows to choose from.

About mySongbird

Founded in 2020 by Michael Mountford, mySongbird is a sustainable company filling the void of premium musical entertainment on television. By providing in-person and streamed concerts, and a massive genre-spanning library, the company is able to support artists and fans simultaneously with professionally-produced, fully immersive concert experiences. The company is also serious about doing the most good. mySongbird reinvests a minimum of 20% of their EBITDA in companies or individuals who are working on technological solutions to ensure that Planet Earth lives on indefinitely. They will seek out the greatest ideas, help entrepreneurs in their start-up phases, fund the best of these companies, and assist in their growth.

For additional information please visit, https://mysongbird.com/

