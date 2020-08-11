mySongbird Modernizes the Concert Experience While Restoring the Planet Through the Power of Music

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- mySongbird is modernizing the concert experience with its new concert streaming platform and restoring our planet through the power of music.

The music industry is changing, and mySongbird's team, which together boasts over a century of experience across music, technology, and entertainment, rose to the challenge. Even before the coronavirus gripped the music industry, canceling tours and in-person concerts, streaming was on the rise. Now, in a post-COVID world, live-streaming is gaining even more steam, up 99% this year alone. mySongbird set out to fill the void and has created a revolutionary, sustainable company harnessing the power of music to change the world for the better.

The mySongbird model is a win for everyone. Subscribers will gain access to immersive experiences through a library of past, present and future shows across numerous languages and genres. Artists will enjoy connecting with more fans and earning more income. The planet will also benefit. A minimum of 20% of mySongbird's EBITDA will be reinvested in companies or individuals who are working on technological solutions to ensure that Planet Earth lives on indefinitely. They will seek out the greatest ideas, help entrepreneurs in their start-up phases, fund the best of these companies, and assist in their growth.

mySongbird will begin hosting safely-distanced, intimate performances this fall, meeting fans where they are through television, phones, laptops, desktop computers, tablets and more. The performances will live on after the encore, with fans able to re-watch on the mySongbird site as well as on Dish, Sling and other platforms.

Founder and CEO, Michael Mountford, said, "I created mySongbird because I realized that people pay to attend a sporting event, and then come home to watch sports on TV, but this wasn't the case for concerts. At the same time, I also thought about how a large portion of professional athletes' income is derived from huge TV contracts, and again, this wasn't the case for the music industry and musicians. mySongbird was the answer to solving both of these things, and I am excited to be able to support artists and fans all while giving back to our planet."

