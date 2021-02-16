Mysterious Creators of 18G Reveal Themselves - Lenny & Larry's Unveils New 18G Protein Cookie and Boss Up! Challenge

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G was so last year! Following a mysterious press release announcing the debut of 18G, the fun-loving originators of the protein cookie, Lenny & Larry's, is proud to announce the introduction of their newest, 18G – as in 18 grams of protein -- cookie: Lenny & Larry's The Boss! Cookie™. Powered by dairy and plant protein, Lenny & Larry's The Boss! Cookie™ is ready to fuel snackers nationwide and makes the switch from 5G to 18G easier than ever.

18G is Here

Lenny & Larry's The Boss! Cookie™ is a high-protein treat, perfect for consumers looking to optimize their performance and exceed their fitness goals. Each 2-ounce cookie contains 18 grams of protein, 1g of sugar and 6g of prebiotic fiber baked to perfection with clean, Non-GMO ingredients. Lenny & Larry's is partnering with Athletics-based TV Personality and Stuntwoman, Jessie Graff, to share the exciting news and challenge health and fitness enthusiasts everywhere.

Lenny & Larry's and Jessie Graff are ready to see you show off your superhero powers with their Boss Up! Challenge, pushing the boundaries of athleticism to the next level. Over the course of four weeks (February 17th – March 16th) contestants of the Boss Up! Challenge are encouraged to submit videos showing off their strength, agility or balance similar to those of Jessie. Putting those at-home workouts to the test, contestants will be judged based on criteria such as vigor, speed, creativity, style and more. Not ready to put those super-human skills to the test? Not to worry! Contestants can also participate by dressing the part and wear their top costume or gear to catch Jessie's eye! Top contestants will be invited to take their talents to the Ninja Nation stage (Ninja Nation is not affiliated with American Ninja Warrior) for a live (socially-distanced) competition in April and the winner will receive a year's supply of Lenny & Larry's The Boss! Cookie™ and a private training session with Jessie Graff.

"With the introduction of Lenny & Larry's The Boss! Cookie™, we are delighted to offer a protein-packed treat that will help consumers perform at their best and take their fitness gains to new levels," said Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "We invite all fitness fanatics to test their limits and join us for our Boss Up! Challenge with Jessie Graff to showcase their strength, agility and balance."

"As a stuntwoman, I need nutritious snacks with maximum deliciousness and convenience to stay in superhero shape. Lenny & Larry's The Boss! Cookie™ has enough protein to help my muscles recover after crazy workouts and even crazier workdays," said Jessie Graff. "The Boss Up! Challenge is a celebration of fitness, and I'm thrilled to partner with Lenny & Larry's to highlight the superhero lifestyle and encourage everyone to have fun testing their limits!"

Lenny & Larry's The Boss! Cookie™ is available in three fan-favorite flavors: Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Chunk and Triple Chocolate Chunk. The new cookies are rolling out nationwide starting in February for a suggested retail price of $1.99. For more information on Lenny & Larry's and to find a store near you, please visit www.lennylarry.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THE CONTEST. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous states & D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. Contest begins 10:00 AM ET on 2/17/21 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 3/16/21. For Official Rules visit www.BossUpChallenger.com

About Lenny & Larry's

Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry through creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a real approach to snacking with their freshly-baked products including: The Complete Cookie, The Complete Crunchy Cookies, The Keto Cookie, and Lenny & Larry's The Boss! Cookie™. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

