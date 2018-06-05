Mystery Pains Solved While Sleeping With New Innovative Sleepgram Pillow; Chiropractor Explains How To Use Pillow To Alleviate Pain

"People's sleeping style is one of the most common causes of body aches and pains, and the pillow can be a crucial tool in helping to relieve those pains and find a solution," says Dr. Steven Schwartz, renowned chiropractor. "By using two differently sized internal pillows, Sleepgram is able to provide 3-pillows-in-1, making it fully customizable to help all bodies get a pain free, great night's sleep."

"Using the wrong type of pillow can lead to restless nights, and even serious back and body aches, pains and problems," adds Logan Newell, Co-Founder of Sleepgram. "Sleepgram is the pillow solution for life! Designed to easily adjust to be soft, medium or firm so if your preferences change or your sleeping habits change, your pillow can change with you. Whether you sleep on your back one day, your stomach the next, or your side, this is the single most comfortable pillow on the market."

With different "settings" for different types of sleepers, Dr. Schwartz shares a guide to alleviating pain with this innovative pillow:

Neck Pain

"Stomach sleepers tend to have neck pain because when the head and neck are rotated to either side, it can cause major discomfort and stiffness," explains Dr. Schwartz. "Gravity also pulls your center downward, so a softer, more forgiving pillow is best to allow your spine to be as aligned as possible."

Shoulder Pain

"Sleeping on your side is a great position as it does allow your spinal column to rest in its natural state, but side sleepers can often experience some shoulder pain from putting all of their weight on a specific shoulder for hours on end," adds Dr. Schwartz. "A medium firm pillow is best as it can be used as a wedge between the head and shoulder to take some of that pressure off. Placing a pillow between the knees is also a great way to reduce overall tension on the spine and keep the joints aligned."

Back Pain

"People who sleep on their back are distributing their weight over the largest surface area possible, which is ideal if you have the correct pillow that is firm and elevates your neck enough to give you proper spinal alignment," says Dr. Schwartz. "You can also relieve lower back tension by placing a firm pillow under the knees."

Sleepgram Pillows retail for $65.00 and are available at www.sleepgram.com

About Sleepgram

Sleepgram was founded in 2016 by Logan Newell and Leo Haury. They saw a problem with the current pillow industry and decided to do something about it. On a mission to reimagine the pillow, they hit the drawing board over 25 times until they found the perfect customizable, 3-in-1 luxury pillow that checks every box: hypoallergenic, machine washable with a 100% cooling cotton cover that promotes proper alignment all within a sleekly designed form. For more information please visit www.sleepgram.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mystery-pains-solved-while-sleeping-with-new-innovative-sleepgram-pillow-chiropractor-explains-how-to-use-pillow-to-alleviate-pain-300659574.html

SOURCE Sleepgram

Related Links

http://www.sleepgram.com

