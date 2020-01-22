Mystery Writers of America Announces the 2020 Edgar Award Nominations

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystery Writers of America is proud to announce, as we celebrate the 211th anniversary of the birth of Edgar Allan Poe, the Nominees for the 2020 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2019. The Edgar® Awards will be presented to the winners at our 74th Gala Banquet, April 30, 2020 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City.

BEST NOVEL

Fake Like Me by Barbara Bourland (Hachette Book Group – Grand Central Publishing)

The Stranger Diaries by Elly Griffiths (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

The River by Peter Heller (Penguin Random House – Alfred A. Knopf)

Smoke and Ashes by Abir Mukherjee (Pegasus Books)

Good Girl, Bad Girl by Michael Robotham (Simon & Schuster - Scribner)

BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR

My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing (Penguin Random House - Berkley)

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim (Farrar Straus and Giroux)

The Good Detective by John McMahon (Penguin Random House – G.P. Putnam's Sons)

The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott (Penguin Random House – Alfred A. Knopf)

Three-Fifths by John Vercher (Polis Books – Agora Books)

American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson (Penguin Random House – Random House)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

Dread of Winter by Susan Alice Bickford (Kensington Publishing)

Freedom Road by William Lashner (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)

Blood Relations by Jonathan Moore (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt – Mariner Books)

February's Son by Alan Parks (Europa Editions – World Noir)

The Hotel Neversink by Adam O'Fallon Price (Tin House Books)

The Bird Boys by Lisa Sandlin (Cinco Puntos Press)

BEST FACT CRIME

The Ghosts of Eden Park: The Bootleg King, the Women Who Pursued Him, and the Murder that Shocked Jazz-Age America by Karen Abbott (Penguin Random House - Crown)

The Less People Know About Us: A Mystery of Betrayal, Family Secrets, and Stolen Identity

by Axton Betz-Hamilton (Hachette Book Group – Grand Central Publishing)

American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century

by Maureen Callahan (Penguin Random House - Viking)

Norco '80: The True Story of the Most Spectacular Bank Robbery in American History

by Peter Houlahan (Counterpoint Press)

Indecent Advances: A Hidden History of True Crime and Prejudice Before Stonewall

by James Polchin (Counterpoint Press)

BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL

Hitchcock and the Censors by John Billheimer (University Press of Kentucky)

Beyond the Thirty-Nine Steps: A Life of John Buchan by Ursula Buchan (Bloomsbury Publishing)

The Hooded Gunman: An Illustrated History of Collins Crime Club

by John Curran (Collins Crime Club)

Medieval Crime Fiction: A Critical Overview by Anne McKendry (McFarland)

The Mutual Admiration Society: How Dorothy L. Sayers and her Oxford Circle Remade the World for Women by Mo Moulton (Hachette Book Group – Basic Books)

BEST SHORT STORY

"Turistas," from Paque Tu Lo Sepas by Hector Acosta (Down & Out Books)

"One of These Nights," from Cutting Edge: New Stories of Mystery and Crime by Women Writers by Livia Llewellyn (Akashic Books)

"The Passenger," from Sydney Noir by Kirsten Tranter (Akashic Books)

"Home at Last," from Die Behind the Wheel: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Music of Steely Dan

by Sam Wiebe (Down & Out Books)

"Brother's Keeper," from Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine by Dave Zeltserman (Dell Magazine)

BEST JUVENILE

The Collected Works of Gretchen Oyster by Cary Fagan (Penguin Random House Canada – Tundra Books)

Eventown by Corey Ann Haydu (HarperCollins Children's Books – Katherine Tegen Books)

The Whispers by Greg Howard (Penguin Young Readers – G.P. Putnam's Sons BFYR)

All the Greys on Greene Street by Laura Tucker (Penguin Young Readers – Viking BFYR)

Me and Sam-Sam Handle the Apocalypse by Susan Vaught (Simon & Schuster Children's Books – Paula Wiseman Books)

BEST YOUNG ADULT

Catfishing on CatNet by Naomi Kritzer (Tom Doherty Associates – Tor Teen)

Killing November by Adriana Mather (Random House Children's Books – Alfred A. Knopf BFYR)

Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy Ribay (Penguin Young Readers - Kokila)

The Deceivers by Kristen Simmons (Tom Doherty Associates – Tor Teen)

Wild and Crooked by Leah Thomas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY

"Season 5, Episode 3" – Line of Duty, Teleplay by Jed Mercurio (Acorn TV)

"Season 5, Episode 4" – Line of Duty, Teleplay by Jed Mercurio (Acorn TV)

"Episode 1" – Dublin Murders, Teleplay by Sarah Phelps (STARZ)

"Episode 1" – Manhunt, Teleplay by Ed Whitmore (Acorn TV)

"Episode 1" – The Wisting, Teleplay by Katherine Valen Zeiner & Trygve Allister Diesen

(Sundance Now)

ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD

"There's a Riot Goin' On," from Milwaukee Noir by Derrick Harriell (Akashic Books)

THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD

The Night Visitors by Carol Goodman (HarperCollins – William Morrow)

One Night Gone by Tara Laskowski (Harlequin – Graydon House)

Strangers at the Gate by Catriona McPherson (Minotaur Books)

Where the Missing Go by Emma Rowley (Kensington Publishing)

The Murder List by Hank Phillippi Ryan (Tom Doherty Associates – Forge Books)

THE G.P. PUTNAM'S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD

Shamed by Linda Castillo (Minotaur Books)

Borrowed Time by Tracy Clark ( Kensington Publishing)

The Missing Ones by Edwin Hill (Kensington Publishing)

The Satapur Moonstone by Sujata Massey (Soho Crime)

The Alchemist's Illusion by Gigi Pandian (Midnight Ink)

Girl Gone Missing by Marcie R. Rendon (Cincos Puntos Press)

The Edgar Awards, or "Edgars," as they are commonly known, are named after MWA's patron saint Edgar Allan Poe and are presented to authors of distinguished work in various categories. MWA is the premier organization for mystery writers, professionals allied to the crime-writing field, aspiring crime writers, and those who are devoted to the genre. The organization encompasses some 3,000 members including authors of fiction and non-fiction books, screen and television writers, as well as publishers, editors, and literary agents.

Mystery Writers of America would like to emphasize our commitment to diversity and fairness in the judging of the Edgar Awards. Judges are selected from every region of the country, from every sub-category of our genre, and from every demographic to ensure fairness and impartiality.

The EDGAR (and logo) are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by the Mystery Writers of America, Inc.

